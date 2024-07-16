Oswego East breaking in entirely new O-line, leaning on strong defense in bid to return to playoffs

Oswego East's head coach Tyson LeBlanc gives instructions to Niko Villacci (4) during a football game against Waubonsie Valley in August 2023 at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Oswego East football coach Tyson LeBlanc is aiming to fill a gigantic hole on his roster by the end of the summer.

The Wolves finished with a 3-6 record last season, missing the playoffs for the first time in a full regular season since 2014. A return to the playoffs would require one key component to find some suitable replacements – the offensive line.

The Wolves have to retool their entire offensive line before the start of the season opener against Waubonsie Valley at home on Aug. 30.

When asked about his offensive line during a short break during Saturday’s Downers Grove South 7-on-7, the affable LeBlanc let out a big laugh.

“I’m handling it with sleepless nights,” LeBlanc said, jokingly. “We’re trying to make sure the things we are asking them to do are things they are capable of doing for those young guys we got coming in. We’re trying to find opportunities to give them as close to an in-game experience throughout the summer.”

LeBlanc said the offense might take some time to become a solid unit due to the offensive line, but the good news is junior quarterback Niko Villacci has another year of experience under his belt.

“Like everybody else, we’re trying to make sure we get ourselves right and stay healthy,” LeBlanc said. “Niko is throwing the ball really well this summer. I feel good at where we are at in terms of our leadership from our older guys and we’re right where we want to be at an install standpoint. But we have five guys we have to replace up front, including a couple of Division I guys, so that’s always tough. The offensive (line) guys have been coming around and stepping up. That’s good.”

Senior linebacker Jake Boissiere said the defense is molding into shape during the offseason.

“Defensively, we’re getting after it and are active and being physical. We’re hustling to the ball,” he said. “Last year I came off a pretty good season and just want to carry that onto this season and hopefully lead us to the playoffs. I feel good. Things should be easier for me after last season. I want to take that leadership role. I think we have to be physical and mentally tough.”

Oswego East junior wide receiver Lincoln Ijams is a player to watch in the Southwest Prairie West Conference this season. Ijams said he worked hard in the offseason to prepare for a memorable 2024.

“Last year was tough,” he said. “I feel a big difference this season. The game has slowed down for me. It feels easier for me. Also, me and Niko have bene playing together forever, maybe since kindergarten. We have a really good chemistry, which will help us this season.”

“I feel we have good chemistry with our offense this season. I’m working hard for this season, training three times a day since the end of last season. I’m trying to do anything I can to get better every single day.”

LeBlanc said the good news is the defense is set to be a strong unit.

“Defensively, we return some experience and feel really good where we are going at on that side of the ball at least in terms of experience and getting guys back,” he said.