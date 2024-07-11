2024 IHSA football schedule release: Kendall County’s top games to watch, week by week

With the release of the 2024 statewide football schedule, here are the top games to watch in the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Week 1

Neuqua Valley at Oswego, 7 p.m. August 30

Oswego opened eyes last season with its 13-0 Week 1 win at Neuqua Valley, foreshadowing a bounce-back year for the Panthers led by a strong defense. For the third consecutive season the two programs play in Week 1, the first half of a tricky opening schedule for Oswego, who plays Joliet Catholic in Week 2.

Week 2

Wilmington at Sandwich, 7 p.m. Sept. 6

Sandwich enjoyed a resounding return to varsity football in 2023, going 8-4 and reaching the Class 4A quarterfinals. Can the Indians keep that momentum going this fall? Welcoming defending Class 2A state champion Wilmington, a former Interstate 8 Conference rival of Sandwich’s, for a home opener is quite the early measuring stick for the Indians.

Week 3

Sandwich at Plano, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13

This will mark the 113th matchup of the ‘War on 34′ rivalry that dates back to 1897. Sandwich won last season’s meeting 27-7, the first between the Indians and Reapers on the football field in four years. Sandwich owns a 56-52-4 lead on Plano all-time so yes, this one can typically go either way.

Week 4

Plainfield South at Oswego East, 7 p.m. Sept. 20

The Wolves are coming off a 3-6 season, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014. If Oswego East is to return to the postseason, it must take care of business in its Southwest Prairie Conference crossovers with nonconference games against Waubonsie Valley and Sycamore preceding this and the ringer of the SPC West the last five weeks.

Week 5

Bolingbrook at Yorkville, 7 p.m. Sept. 27

This game marks the SPC West football debut of Bolingbrook, which takes the place of West Aurora in the league. The Foxes, meanwhile, open defense of their SPC West title in a division race that could be even more wide open with the arrival of the Raiders. Bolingbrook is coming off a 3-6 season, the program’s worst since 1981, and standout QB Jonas Williams transferred to Lincoln-Way East, so how the Raiders stack up remains to be seen.

Week 6

Sandwich at Richmond-Burton, 7 p.m., Oct. 5

Sandwich had few rough moments during its 8-4 2023 season, but a 49-7 loss to Richmond-Burton in Week 4 was one of them. If the Indians are to content in the Kishwaukee River Conference, they’ll need to close that gap on the Rockets.

Week 7

Oswego at Yorkville, 7 p.m., Oct. 12

With the addition of Bolingbrook to an already deep Southwest Prairie West Division games like this become even more pivotal for both program’s playoff hopes. Yorkville won last season 17-0 in a contest that also help secure the Foxes the division title and while Oswego also managed to earn a playoff berth last year, it appears neither one of these teams might be able to afford a loss in this matchup.

Week 8

Minooka at Oswego, 7 p.m. Oct. 19

Minooka squeaked out a 13-10 victory in last year’s scrum between these two teams that always seems to be decided by narrow margins. Both will likely have their eyes on vying for a conference crown this last in the season and this outcome could possibly play out as a contributing factor as to who might end up with that hardware.

Week 9

Oswego at Oswego East, 7 p.m. Oct. 26

Oswego re-established control of the intercity battle last year claiming a 16-0 win that capped the regular season last year. Oswego went into the playoffs following the win, but this marked the end of a disappointing 3-6 campaign for Oswego East something it will look to turn around in 2024.