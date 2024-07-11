2024 IHSA football schedule release: Kane County’s top games to watch, week-by-week

Cary-Grove’s Patrick Weaver (right) chases down Geneva’s Talyn Taylor in IHSA Class 6A quarterfinal playoff football action at Cary during the 2023 season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The IHSA revealed the 2024 regular-season schedule Thursday. Here are the top games to watch, week by week, in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.

Week 1: Kaneland at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 30th

This nonconference matchup between the Knights and Panthers, who made it to the Class 6A state semifinals last season, was decided by a single score just a season ago, with Washington taking a 33-27 victory on the road.

Batavia's Isaiah Brown (2) runs after the catch against Lincoln-Way East's Stephon Gardner-Gist (1) during a football game at Batavia High School on Friday, Sep 1, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Week 2: South Elgin at Batavia, 7 p.m. Sept. 6

After losing three key offensive stars in Ryan Boe, Charlie Whelpley and Luke Alwin to graduation, the new Bulldogs offense will get thrown into the fire early with an early nonconference challenge against the Lightning, who went 9-2 and made it to the second round of the Class 8A playoffs a season ago.

St. Charles North quarterback Ethan Plumb passes the ball over Wheaton North’s Walker Owens during a game in September 2023 in Wheaton. (Sandy Bressner)

Week 3: Wheaton North at St. Charles North, 7 p.m. Sept. 13

St. Charles North kicks off a rocky start to DuKane conference play against the team that broke their hopes of two perfect seasons of conference play in a row in Wheaton North before traveling to Batavia the following week. With key players such as quarterback Ethan Plumb and running back Joell Holloman returning to the backfield, the North Stars will hope to start conference play with a victory.

Week 4: Crystal Lake Central at Burlington Central, 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Both teams finished last season with a 4-5 record in the Fox Valley Conference to finish in the middle of the pack. The Rockets have lost two of the last three contests including last year’s game, but will hope to get a win to help push them to their first .500+ season since 2017.

Week 5: Lake Park at St. Charles East, 7 p.m. Sept. 27

Both teams finished with under .500 records in the DuKane conference a season ago, but have talent at the wide receiver position that are poised to help the team breakout. Junior Sheko Gjokaj led the Saints in receiving yards a season ago, while Lake Park coach Chris Kirkpatrick said to keep an eye out for Niko Menos to be a frequent target for quarterback George Tzamouranis.

Geneva’s Talyn Taylor gets wrapped up by Batavia’s defense during a game at Geneva during the 2023 season. (Sandy Bressner)

Week 6: Geneva at Batavia, 7 p.m. Oct. 4

The past two games in one of the oldest rivalries in Illinois not disappointed, and this year should be no exception. Batavia coach Dennis Piron has still not lost a game to the Vikings since taking over at the mantle in 2011, but Geneva has made it close the past two years. While both teams will have a new man under center, both teams carry talented pass catchers on their rosters, with Geneva boasting Georgia commit Talyn Taylor and Batavia sporting Isaiah Brown.

Wheaton North's Nick Sanguinetti (8) attempts to strip the ball from Geneva’s Troy Velez (4) during a football game in October 2023 at Wheaton North High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

Week 7: Wheaton North at Geneva, 7 p.m Oct. 11

Last year’s battle for second place in the DuKane conference went to Wheaton North thanks to a four-touchdown effort from running back Walker Owens, including the game-winner with four minutes left in the game. With Taylor missing out on the game due to injury, the Vikings will hope to have him back on the field to help get their first win over the Falcons since 2018.

Week 8: Wheaton Warrenville South at Batavia, 7 p.m. Oct. 18

Wheaton Warrenville South managed to limit Batavia to 238 offensive yards in their bout last year, but couldn’t stop them from grabbing a 28-14 victory to secure the DuKane conference title. Piron stated that the Tigers could be a dangerous team this season, so this game could be a late season thriller.

Nazareth's Jake Cestone (7) looks up for the ball and makes a catch against St. Francis during Class 5A semifinal between Nazareth Academy and St. Francis in November 2023 at La Grange Park. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Week 9: Nazareth Academy at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

The two teams saw each other twice last season, with St. Francis getting a victory in Week 9 to secure the CCL/ESCC Orange Division title, while Nazareth got the last laugh with a win in the Class 5A semifinals on its way to becoming a state champion. Considering the histories of the two programs, this game could decide the conference title, and maybe even the state title when all is said and done.