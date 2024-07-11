2024 IHSA football schedule release: CCL/ESCC games to watch, week-by-week

Loyola players celebrate their 26-15 win over Lincoln-Way East in the season's Class 8A championship at Hancock Stadium in Normal. Loyola starts its defense of its title with a marquee matchup with East St. Louis to kick off the season in Week 1. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Illinois high school football teams and fans can finally set their falls schedules now that the IHSA released its statewide football schedule. These will be the top matchups to watch in the CCL/ESCC over the nine-week regular season.

Week 1: Loyola vs. East St. Louis at Hancock Stadium in Normal, 7 p.m. Aug. 31

The Flyers will open their season against a CCL/ESCC Blue powerhouse at Hancock Stadium for a second straight year after dropping their opener against Mount Carmel last year. This time, they’ll take on the defending Class 8A champion Ramblers, who bring back a majority of their offense and plenty of defensive talent. This matchup is a great excuse to head down to Normal for what should be a strong early test for each elite program.

Week 2: Marist at Brother Rice, 7 p.m. Sept. 6

The “Battle of Pulaski” rarely needs much buildup and this year is no exception. Mike Fitzgerald returned to take over the RedHawks program and could use a nice early win against a rival. Brother Rice has plenty of young talent and will try to build off a season where the Crusaders squeaked into the playoffs after battling plenty of injuries. Whoever wins this Week 2 matchup will gain some early momentum.

Week 3: Nazareth at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13

The Roadrunners will travel to Mount Carmel in the first matchup between defending state champions of the season. There will be plenty of star power between the two programs that have each won two straight state championships in their respective classes. The main question will be whether Nazareth can keep up in the trenches and turn around a 4-8 record in the months of August and September the past two years.

Week 4: St. Rita at St. Francis, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20

Last year’s matchup between these two teams had a thrilling ending, with the Spartans edging out a close 31-28 victory. There will be more on the table this time around as both programs look to start their run in the CCL/ESCC Green with a big division win. Both St. Rita and St. Francis have a good amount of turnover from last year and this game will help them gauge where they are midway through the season.

Nazareth players celebrates with their Class 5A state championship trophy after last season's championship win over Joliet Catholic at Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. (Mark Busch)

Week 5: Joliet Catholic at Nazareth, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27

A rematch of last season’s Class 5A state championship game should be a nice crossover test for these former ESCC rivals. The Hilltoppers will be the fifth straight team that made the playoffs last season the Roadrunners will face while Nazareth will be Joliet Catholic’s second — the Hilltoppers open the season against Iowa City. Both teams will try to pick up important wins heading into the second half of the season.

Week 6: St. Francis at IC Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4

This matchup should be a thriller once again after St. Francis survived last year with a 35-34 win. Both the Knights and Spartans had strong inaugural seasons in the CCL/ESCC with deep runs in the playoffs. There will be plenty to play in the teams’ second CCL/ESCC Green matchup of the season. A win here could secure a spot for the Green championship and a higher seed in their respective classes.

Week 7: Joliet Catholic at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11

A crossover matchup between two of the state’s most-decorated programs late in the season will be a nice test for both teams. Each will look to boost their playoff chances as they enter the final third of the season, and earning a win here would do just that. The Hilltoppers would pick up a huge win if they can travel to Mount Carmel and escape with a win while the Caravan can show they can contend for a third straight title with a strong showing.

Week 8: Brother Rice at St. Laurence, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18

The Crusaders traveling to take on the Vikings could be the start of nice neighborhood rivalry if St. Laurence can build upon the success it had last season, reaching the Class 4A state championship. The crossover will be important for both teams before they head into Week 9. Each likely will need to win this crossover game to either secure a playoff spot or improve their seeding.

Week 9: Loyola at Mount Carmel, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

This game has become a pseudo state championship the past couple seasons, with each team winning two straight state titles in their respective classes. Both teams have split two thrilling matchups the past couple years in Saturday matchups at Loyola. Both the Ramblers and the Caravan bring back a majority of their teams from last year, so both teams will be set to compete for another Blue title and bragging rights.