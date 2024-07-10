College signing: Ottawa’s Cam Loomis signs to play 2 sports at North Central College

Ottawa’s Cam Loomis has signed on to continue his education at North Central College in Naperville and his football and baseball careers at the NCAA Division 3 level with the Cardinals. Loomis, a kicker/punter in football, pitcher in baseball and a second-team member of The Times All-Area Team in both sports this past season, is pictured front and center at his signing ceremony surrounded by family as well as Ottawa football coach Chad Gross (back, left) and baseball coach Tyler Wargo (back, right). (Photo provided by Ottawa High School)