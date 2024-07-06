A look at Bureau County football teams’ summer schedules

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson instructs during the Tigers mini-camp on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. He will huddle up the Tigers for the summer season, beginning Monday, July 8. The Tigers will host their annual Linemen's Challenge/7 on 7 on Saturday, July 20. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Football coaches will tell you the dog days of summer can lead to success in the fall.

With a month of weight-lifting behind them, the dog days for area football teams officially heat up the second week of July following the required dead week.

Here’s how the area teams are shaping up this summer.

Bureau Valley

On July 8, weight-lifting resumes Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings with 7-on-7 practice from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on July 8-9 at at Bourquin Field in Manlius.

The Storm will compete in the Stark County 7-on-7 on Wednesday, July 10 and the Rockridge 7-on-7 on Thursday, July 11.

The high school/junior high camp will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. July 15-18.

After competing in the Princeton 7-on-7 on Saturday, July 20, the Storm will roll with their second week of the high school camp on July 22-25.

Weight-lifting continues through the last week of July.

Princeton

The Tigers will get back in the weight room on July 8, lifting three times a week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday mornings throughout the end of the month.

A two-day mini-camp set for July 15-16 will prepare the Tigers for a joint practice/scrimmage with Washington High School on Thursday, July 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at Little Siberia. Tiger alum Todd Stevens is taking over as the Panthers’ head coach this season from longtime coach Darrell Crouch. Stevens was a member of Princeton’s 1989 state runner-up team.

PHS will host its annual 7-on-7/Lineman Challenge on Saturday, July 20 starting at 9 a.m. held at Bryant Field and Little Siberia.

Team camp follows the week of July 22-26, meeting from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday.

Coach Ryan Pearson will give his team an extra week off from July 29 through Aug. 10 before fall practices start up on Aug. 12.

Hall

New Hall coach Logan Larson will assemble the Red Devils July 8-11 and July 15-18 beginning at 7 a.m. and add a 5 to 7:30 p.m. session the week of July 22-25 for team camp.

Larson, who previously was assistant coach for Class 2A runner-up Athens, said he is planning to run one scrimmage game this summer.

The Red Devils will open the season at home on Aug. 30 vs. Orion in a Three Rivers crossover.

St. Bede

Following the St. Bede youth camp on July 9-12, the Bruins will get things started with summer sessions from July 15 to Aug. 1 on Monday through Thursday afternoons.

The Bruins will compete in the Ottawa 7-on-7 on July 24 and wrap up the summer season with their varsity and JV Jamboree on Thursday, Aug. 1 with Du-Pec, Ottawa and Alleman.

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio

The Clippers will be practicing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday-Friday in Amboy. A-L-O will kick off its 8-man season at home on Aug. 30 against Ridgewood at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s 8-Man Association State Championship game won by the Clippers.