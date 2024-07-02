An early look at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio 2024 schedule

The Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio Clippers will open the 2024 season as the defending state champions in the 8-Man Football Association. (Hal Adkins)

The champs are coming back.

The Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio Clippers prepare for their fourth season in the 8-man football ranks as defending state champions.

They won’t have to wait long for a rematch of last year’s 74-22 championship victory over Ridgewood, scheduled to face the Spartans in the season opener at home on Friday, Aug. 30.

The Clippers will play two games on a home and away basis against Ridgewood as well as Bushnell to make up losing games with Peoria Quest and Parkview Christian, who have put their programs on hold.

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio is a part of the West Conference in 8-man football.

Friday, Aug. 30 - The Clippers will open the season at home against Ridgewood, the first of two meetings with the Spartans. ALO beat the Spartans 48-42 in Week 5 last year and then again in the championship game. Ridgewood is the co-op of Cambridge and AlWood.

Saturday, Sept. 7 - The Clippers set sail in Week 2 for a trip to Sciota West Prairie for a 1 p.m. kickoff on a Saturday afternoon. The Cyclones went 6-4 last year, falling in the first round of the playoffs.

Friday, Sept. 13 - Returning home for Week 3 finds the Galva Wildcats visiting the Harbor to celebrate the Clippers’ 2024 Homecoming Game. The Wildcats were winless in 2023.

Saturday, Sept. 21 - Another Saturday matinee sends the Clippers to Bushnell-Prairie City for Week 4 for a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. The Spartans finished 4-5 last year.

Friday, Sept. 27 - The Clippers return the favor by traveling to Cambridge to meet Ridgewood for the second time in five weeks.

Friday, Oct. 4 - A third straight road trip sends the Clippers to Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland for a week 6 matchup. ALC routed FCW 62-7 in last year’s 8-man quarterfinals.

Friday, Oct. 11 - The Clippers return home to face Peoria Heights for a Week 7 contest at the Harbor. The Patriots went 3-6 in 2023.

Friday, Oct. 18 - A rematch of the 2023 state-championship sends the Clippers to Biggsville to face West Central. Jason Kirby’s Heat beat the Clippers 44-36 for the state title in 2022.

Friday, Oct. 25 - Round 2 with Bushnell-Prairie City brings the Spartans to the Harbor for the regular-season finale which will also be the A-L-O Senior Night.

The 2024 Clippers schedule