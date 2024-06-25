An early look at Hall’s 2024 schedule

A new era of Hall Red Devils football kicks off this fall with Logan Larson taking over as head coach.

He was an assistant coach at Class 2A runner-up Athens for three seasons. He succeeds Randy Tieman, who retired after two years in a second stint as the Red Devils head coach.

Hall finished 3-6 last season, 2-3 in TRAC Mississippi.

Here’s an early look at the Red Devils’ 2024 schedule, which kicks off Friday, Aug. 30 at home vs. Orion.

Friday, Aug. 30 - Larson will get his first look at Nesti Stadium in the season opener when the Red Devils host Orion in a Three Rivers crossover. The Chargers went 3-6 last year, winning their first two games, including a 20-14 winner in the season opener, and their last, but had a six-game losing skid in between.

Friday, Sept. 6 - The Red Devils travel to Erie-Prophetstown for a Week 2 crossover contest. The Panthers finished 3-6 last year, going 3-3 in the Three Rivers Rock (West).

Friday, Sept. 13 - Hall welcomes longtime rival Mendota to Nesti Stadium to kick off league play in the TRAC Mississippi in Week 3. The Trojans finished 0-5 in conference, 1-8 overall last year. Hall won last year’s meeting at Mendota 34-7.

Friday, Sept. 20 - A road trip in week 4 sends the Red Devils to Sherrard in league play. The Tigers were in the Rock Division last year, going 2-4 and 3-6 overall.

Friday, Sept. 27 - Returning home to Nesti Stadium for Week 5, the Red Devils will clash with Kewanee in a league battle. The Boilermakers went 8-2, 4-1 last year, including a 41-0 rout over Hall in Kewanee.

Friday, Oct. 4 - Back on the road for Week 6, the Red Devils head to Princeton to face the defending TRAC Mississippi champion Tigers coming of a 10-5, 5-0 campaign and third straight quarterfinal appearance. The Tigers won last year’s clash in Spring Valley 54-0.

Friday, Oct. 11 - Monmouth-Roseville makes the long bus trip to Spring Valley in Week 7 for the final TRAC Mississippi game of the season. The Titans were in the TRAC Rock last year, finishing 4-2 and 6-5 overall.

Friday, Oct. 18 - The Red Devils step out of the division for a Week 8 crossover at home vs. Riverdale. The Rams made their return to the gridiron last year after sitting out due to lack of numbers in 2022, finishing 0-9.

Friday, Oct. 25 - The season-finale sends the Red Devils to Rockridge to face the Rockets, the TRAC Rock champions last year, finishing 9-2 and 6-0. The Rockets beat the Red Devils 35-0 in last year’s meeting.

The 2024 Red Devils schedule

* Denotes Three Rivers Mississippi conference game