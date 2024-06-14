Fulton’s coach Lower, two Sauk Valley-area players competing at annual Shrine game

Fulton's Baylen Damhoff cuts upfield against Morrison in round one of the Class 1A football playoffs in 2023. (Brian Hurley - Shaw Local News Network)

The 50th annual Illinois high school Shrine game takes place this Saturday with coverage beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Tucci Stadium. in Bloomington, and will be televised live by Mediacom on channel MC22.

Fulton football coach Patrick Lower is one of six coaches guiding the red team in a matchup featuring 92 of the state’s best football players. The all-star game raises money for Shriners Hospital for Children.

Amboy tight end Brennan Blaine and Fulton wide receiver Baylen Damhoff will suit up for the red team. Full rosters and more information can be found at ilshrinegame.com.

The game can be found on channel 22, 722, or 822, and will also be replayed and streamed online.

