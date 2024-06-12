Geneva four-star wide receiver Talyn Taylor commits to Georgia

Geneva’s Talyn Taylor gets wrapped up by Batavia’s defense during a game at Geneva in September 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Geneva star wide receiver Talyn Taylor has made his decision. He’s heading to Athens.

The four-star recruit announced he’s verbally committing to the University of Georgia, he announced via social media Monday evening.

The Vikings’ star wideout picked the Bulldogs, who finished the 2023 season ranked fourth in the Associated Press Top 25 after winning two straight national titles, over schools like reigning national champion Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

He becomes the 11th player and second wideout from the Class of 2025 to join Kirby Smart’s team at Georgia, as three-star receiver Thomas Blackshear from Savannah, Ga., announced his commitment on May 12.

Taylor is currently listed as 6-foot-1 and 173 pounds, according to 247sports. He finished his junior season with 32 catches for 512 yards to go alongside six touchdowns despite missing a few games due to injury. He also threw for four scores while playing quarterback.

Taylor is regarded across the country as a top-100 overall recruit and top-10 at his position, ranking as high as 29th overall and sixth at wide receiver according to rivals.com. He’s also listed as a top-three recruit from the Class of 2025 across the state of Illinois, only behind Fenwick defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall and Edwardsville defensive lineman Iose Epenesa.

Taylor made his last official visit to Athens on May 31.