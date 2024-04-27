NFL Draft: Tampa Bay Buccaneers take Hillcrest grad Bucky Irving in fourth round

Bucky Irving, Ron Stone Jr. Hillcrest alumnus running back Bucky Irving celebrates after his touchdown with Oregon against Washington State this past season in Eugene, Ore. Irving was drafted in the NFL Draft. (Andy Nelson/AP)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Hillcrest alumnus Bucky Irving in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in Detroit on Saturday with the 125th overall selection.

Irving became the highest drafted Hawks alumnus and the third to be drafted. Herb Coleman was drafted in the seventh round of the 1995 draft while Danny Clark was taken in the seventh round in 2000.

Irving had success as an explosive back first at Minnesota before transferring to Oregon the last two seasons. He rushed for 699 yards and four touchdowns with the Golden Gophers in 2021 before rushing for 1,058 yards and five touchdowns and 1,180 and 11 touchdowns the last two seasons, respectively.

Even with the success on the ground, Irving also showed an ability to catch the ball, primarily at Oregon. He caught 31 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore and brought in 56 passes for 413 yards and two touchdowns.

Irving seemed destined to play in the NFL after many national college programs were interested in the running back after his time at Hillcrest. He finished his career with 3,264 rushing yards with the Hawks, not playing his senior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.