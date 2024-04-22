Princeton’s Noah LaPorte receives offer from Northwestern

Princeton junior Noah LaPorte attended Northwestern's spring practice on Saturday and received an offer from head coach David Braun (right). (Photo provided)

Noah LaPorte has his first Big Ten football offer on the table.

The Princeton senior wide receiver/free safety has received an offer to play football for Northwestern University.

He attended the Wildcats’ spring practice on Saturday in Evanston and received the offer from head coach David Braun.

“Definitely a blessing to get an offer like that,” LaPorte said.

Northwestern is the second offer for LaPorte. He previously was offered a scholarship from Eastern Illinois University.

For now, the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A All-State first-team and unanimous All-Three Rivers East selection, said he will see what else comes his way.

“I don’t want to rush anything when it comes to making a decision and want what is best for me and my family. After that we will see if my recruiting starts picking up and go from there,” he said.

LaPorte has made trips to the University of Illinois, Iowa State University, Northern Illinois University and Illinois State University.

LaPorte is just one of several Tigers receiving collegiate interest.

Seniors Bennett Williams (Air Force Academy) and Payne Miller (Western Illinois) have already signed to play Division I football.

Princeton junior Arthur Burden received a Junior Day Invite at Monmouth College. (Photo provided)

Princeton junior lineman Anthony Vujanov visited Augustana College on Saturday and junior TE/OLB Arthur Burden recently received a Junior Day invite at Monmouth College.

Princeton junior lineman Anthony Vujanov recently visited Augustana College. (Photo provided)

Junior lineman Cade Odell has made visits to Indiana Wesleyan University, Taylor University and Dordt College.