St. Bede’s Max Bray to play football at Aurora University

St. Bede senior Max Bray has signed to play for Aurora University. He was joined at his signing by friends, family and coaches, including Bruins head coach Jim Eustice (front left) and assistant Don Baldin and (back) St. Bede athletic director Michael Armatto. (Photo provided by St. Bede Academy)

St. Bede quarterback Max Bray is taking his game back to Aurora.

Bray has signed with Aurora University to play football for the Spartans this fall.

He previously played for Aurora Christian before transferring to St. Bede for his senior season.

Bray’s familiarity and family ties with Aurora University head coach Don Beebe, a former NFL star with the Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers, made it an easy decision.

“I decided I wanted to go to play at Aurora after talking to coaches from other schools,” he said. “It was pretty clear the level of care they have for their players and I wanted to play for a coach who puts God first and is going to help me grow as a man and in my faith.”

Bray has been training in Beebe’s programs since he was about 5 years old, he said. His brothers, Austin and Mason, played for Beebe’s state championship teams at Aurora Christian in 2011 and 2012.

Bray said that Beebe was of his dad’s best friends.

“They used to go hunting and fishing together and we’re pretty close,” Bray said.

Frank Bray, his dad, passed away Oct. 18, 2021 at age 57.

Bray led the Bruins to a 5-5 record and a Class 1A playoff berth last fall. He accounted for 2,434 yards and 34 touchdowns offensively with 1,003/20 rushing and 1,423/12 passing.

He was named First-Team All-BCR, NewsTribune All Area, Chicago Prairie League All-Conference first team and Class 1A IHSFCA All-State honorable mention.

Last season, Aurora finished with an 11-1 overall record and 8-0 atop the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, winning the program’s first home NCAA Division III playoff game.

St. Bede coach Jim Eustice said Bray should fit in well with the Spartans.

Bray is the 25th Bruin player to go to the collegiate level since 2010, according to St. Bede.