St. Bede’s Max Bray to sign with Aurora University

St. Bede senior Max Bray will be signing with Aurora University to play football this fall. (Photo provided by St. Bede Academy)

PERU - St. Bede senior Max Bray will be taking his game to play football for Aurora University this fall.

Bray will be signing to play for the nationally-ranked Spartans at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Bede Perino Science Center.

Bray transferred to St. Bede for his senior season, leading the Bruins to a 5-5 record and Class 1A playoff berth. He accounted for 2,434 yards and 34 touchdowns offensively with 1,003/20 rushing and 1,423/12 passing.

He was named First-Team Chicago Prairie League All-Conference and Class 1A IHSFCA All-State honorable mention.