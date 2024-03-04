March 04, 2024
St. Bede’s Max Bray to sign with Aurora University

By Kevin Hieronymus
St. Bede senior Max Bray will be signing with Aurora University to play football this fall.

Bray will be signing to play for the nationally-ranked Spartans at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Bede Perino Science Center.

Bray transferred to St. Bede for his senior season, leading the Bruins to a 5-5 record and Class 1A playoff berth. He accounted for 2,434 yards and 34 touchdowns offensively with 1,003/20 rushing and 1,423/12 passing.

He was named First-Team Chicago Prairie League All-Conference and Class 1A IHSFCA All-State honorable mention.