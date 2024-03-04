NFL Combine: Hinsdale Central alum Kiran Amegadjie dreaming big during ‘surreal’ moment

INDIANAPOLIS — Moments like Saturday only recently started to feel attainable for Kiran Amegadjie.

He didn’t dream about playing in the NFL as a child and never thought professional football was in his future during his time at Hinsdale Central. But as he continued to play the sport more at Yale and realized that he can compete with some of the best, the NFL came more into focus.

Suddenly as he stood before reporters in the Indianapolis Convention Center at the NFL Combine, an unattainable goal never seemed easier to get.

“As I started playing football and I fell in love with the sport, I really made this a goal,” Amegadjie said. “It’s a very surreal feeling to be here.”

Amegadjie started playing football in eighth grade and slowly developed a passion for the sport during his time at Hinsdale Central before graduating in 2020. His first season at the Ivy League school was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Amegadjie started to learn more about the game during the down time.

His 6-foot-5, 326-pound frame also helped. Amegadjie used his size to become one of the top left tackles in the league, earning all-conference honors in 2022 after starting all 10 games. He played in four games in 2023 because of a season-ending quad injury.

While Amegadjie would love to take credit for all his success, he knew he had to thank his parents for setting him up for success.

“I got it from my parents, it’s in the genes, I guess,” Amegadjie said. “I have a lot of God-given abilities that I’m blessed to have and use to my advantage. My length, my explosiveness, my power, my athleticism. That’s all things that I’m going to carry with me as I get into the NFL.”

Amegadjie is also trying to dispel theories that he hasn’t been tested because he competed at the FCS level. Four offensive linemen from the FCS have been drafted in the first three rounds of the last three drafts and Amegadjie wants to be next.

Amegadjie said he’s not worried about those theories and noted that he’s competed well against opponents when playing against then-Power Five schools.

He’ll let his game do the talking.

“I may have played at a lower level competition compared to everyone else, but my skill set can be used at any level of football, up to the highest level,” Amegadjie said. “It’s really about improving and showing what I can do at that level.”

Amegadjie met with different teams during the week and is looking forward to seeing what his future holds. Teams haven’t asked him if he would switch to the guard position in the NFL, but Amegadjie said Saturday that he’s open to playing wherever on the line.

“I’m a football player,” Amegadjie said. ‘You can put me anywhere, I’ll ball out.”

Until then, Amegadjie is grateful to be in a position he never thought was attainable only a few years ago. After not dreaming at all about football growing up, he’s got his eyes set on something he now considers attainable.

“I want to win Super Bowls,” Amegadjie said. “I want to play for a long time and I think I bring a lot to a franchise.”