Joliet-area schools looking at newest IHSA sport, girls flag football

2023 Chicago Bears The Chicago Bears hosted the high school girls flag football state championship last fall at Halas Hall. The IHSA announced Wednesday that girls flag football will become a sanctioned sport. Photo courtesy of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Public Schools Athletic Administration. (Joe Pearson)

The Illinois High School Association announced recently that girls flag football will be the latest sport to debut with an IHSA state series, as the IHSA will conduct its inaugural postseason, culminating with an IHSA girls flag football state champion being crowned in the fall of 2024.

“The addition of girls flag football furthers the IHSA mission of creating participation opportunities for high school students in Illinois,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. “The sport has experienced significant growth in a short amount of time, and our member schools are excited to see it become an IHSA sport.

“The Chicago Public Schools Athletic Administration and the Chicago Bears both deserve significant praise for their grassroots efforts in shepherding and supporting the growth of girls flag football in Illinois.”

The IHSA Board of Directors approved the girls flag football state series during its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 5. The IHSA will offer a state series in 40 total sports and activities in 2024-25, in addition to its Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, Unified games via its partnership with Special Olympics, and Athletes with Disabilities divisions in multiple sports.

“It is important for the IHSA to continue to adapt to the interests of our students and schools,” said Dan Tully, Niles Notre Dame College Prep principal and president of the IHSA Board of Directors. “Girls flag football is somewhat unprecedented in terms of its growth and timeline for achieving an IHSA state series. We are enthusiastic about how much has been accomplished in such a short amount of time, and expect that participation will continue to increase in the years ahead.”

Girls flag football joins a growing list of sports and activities that have recently conducted their inaugural IHSA State Series, including girls wrestling (2022), e-sports (2022), boys and girls lacrosse (2018), and competitive dance (2013). The IHSA has commitments from more than 100 schools to participate in the inaugural state series in 2024, while nearly 40 other schools have expressed that they anticipate fielding a team in 2025.

2023 Chicago Bears The Chicago Bears host the High School girls flag football state championship last fall at Halas Hall. The IHSA announced Wednesday that girls flag football will become a sanctioned sport. Photo courtesy of the Chicago Bears and Chicago Public Schools Athletic Administration. (Joe Pearson)

Among local schools, Bolingbrook and Romeoville already have programs in place, while Joliet West and Joliet Central will submit a proposal to the Joliet Township board soon.

“[Joliet Central athletic director] Jon [Pereiro] and I have a proposal to get a team for each of our schools,” Joliet West athletic director Steve Millsaps said. “We gauged interest in December, and we had a lot of interest at both schools. We saw the success that Bolingbrook had as a club team, and I think it is a good parallel to girls wrestling.

“Anything that gives student-athletes more opportunities to be involved is a good thing.”

Millsaps said the proposal will be for a team at each school, and will also include a proposal to split the current Joliet Township girls wrestling program into a program at each school.

For now, it appears the Joliet schools, along with Bolingbrook and Romeoville, will be the only Southwest Prairie Conference members to offer the sport.

“RIght now, our district hasn’t discussed anything,” Plainfield North athletic director Ron Lear said. “Even if we started talking now, we wouldn’t have it until 2025 at the soonest. At our last conference meeting, there were a few schools that were exploring it, but they were still in the exploring stage.”

The Chicago Public League conducted a postseason tourney in 2021, which was won by Back of the Yards High School. The CPL and Chicago Bears then joined together to host a state championship event at Halas Hall in 2022 and 2023, with Willowbrook and Lane Tech winning state championships, respectively.

“The official sanctioning of girls’ flag football in the state of Illinois is exciting news. Next year, we will witness a state championship in the sport. By providing opportunities for talented girls and women, we will be able to follow some of the world’s best athletes competing on local, national and international platforms, leading to the 2028 Summer Olympics,” said Chicago Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren.

“The Chicago Bears remain committed to aggressively championing the growth of girls’ flag football. This is the beginning, but access and equity begin with these historical first moments that make the Chicago Bears, and me personally, inspired for the future of girls’ flag football for generations to come.”

The IHSA Girls Flag Football Advisory Committee has met twice previously and will look to finalize the rulebook and structure of the State Series at upcoming meetings. The IHSA will also create a Request For Proposals at an upcoming Board meeting to find sites interested in hosting the State Finals.

“There is a lot of work to done before we crown the first IHSA Girls Flag Football State Champion,” said IHSA Assistant Executive Director Tracie Henry, who will serve as the IHSA Girls Flag Football administrator. “We have a group of people who are dedicated to seeing the sport flourish and putting on a first-class state tournament. One area where we know we will need help is with officiating. We hope we can recruit some new officials to the sport, while also having current IHSA officials in other sports, including 11-player and 8-player football, and add licenses to referee girls flag football as well.”

Individuals interested in becoming IHSA Girls Flag Football officials can begin licensing on May 1. The inaugural IHSA Girls Flag Football State Finals will take place on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19.