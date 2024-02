2024 NCAA Football Signing Day: CCL/ESCC athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

St. Francis’ Dom Beres runs the ball during the Spartans' Class 4A semifinal game against Providence in Wheaton last season. Beres signed his letter of intent to play collegiate football at Wisconsin-Whitewater on Wednesday. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Here is a list of CCL/ESCC football players who have committed to colleges at various levels and can sign their letters of intent starting on Wednesday. That is the first day of the regular signing period for NCAA football scholarship schools (Divisions I and II). There are athletes attending other levels on this list as well.

Fenwick

Marek Hill, quarterback — Amherst College (D-III)

Elijah Romeus, safety — Butler (D-I FCS)

Donnell French, running back/cornerback — Benedictine University (D-III)

David Blake, offensive/defensive line — Missouri Baptist (NAIA)

Avion Brown, wide receiver/cornerback — Roosevelt (D-II)

Loyola

Kyle Baltazar, offensive lineman — Army (D-I)

Ethan Hogg, linebacker — Connecticut (D-I)

Joe Kelly, defensive lineman — Colgate (D-I FCS)

Kenny Langston, safety — Colgate (D-I FCS)

Jimmy McGovern, defensive lineman — Wisconsin-Eau Claire (D-III)

Jack McGrath, linebacker — Eastern Kentucky (D-I FCS)

Colin Scheid, linebacker — Amherst (D-III)

Marian Catholic

Michael Biesober, offensive line — Valparaiso (D-I FCS)

Paul Frazer, wide receiver — St. Ambrose (NAIA)

Joseph Garcia, linebacker — St. Ambrose (NAIA)

Kaleb Isom, wide receiver/defensive back — Northern Michigan (D-II)

Kaiden Jensen, linebacker — Aurora University (D-III)

Kelby Key, wide receiver/defensive back — Northern Michigan (D-II)

Caiden O’Neil, offensive/defensive lineman — Quincy University (D-II)

Zach Rhein, linebacker — Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (D-III)

Maurice Davis, wide receiver — Northern Michigan (D-II)

Carter Magerski, quarterback — St. Ambrose (NAIA)

Marist

Luke Cosme, offensive line — Carthage (D-III)

Marc Coy, running back — St. Thomas University (NAIA)

Cooper Cozen, wide receiver — Olivet Nazarene (NAIA)

Chase Lanning, offensive lineman — Henderson State (D-II)

Davon Watson, defensive lineman — Indianapolis (D-II)

Duke White, linebacker — Old Dominion (D-I)

Marmion

Jacob Sullivan, quarterback — Wisconsin-Platteville (D-III)

Chris Yarwood, wide receiver — Ave Maria University (NAIA)

Mount Carmel

Alexander Poholik, offensive lineman — Minnesota State (D-II)

Darion Williams, defensive lineman — Indianapolis (D-II)

Jamari Chaney, defensive lineman — St. Ambrose (NAIA)

Kevin Gardner, wide receiver — St. Xavier University (NAIA)

Louie Chappetto, punter/kicker — Wisconsin-Whitewater (D-III)

Matthew Markett, linebacker — Wisconsin-Eau Claire (D-III)

Maurice Densmore, wide receiver — Winona State (D-II)

Maurice McLaren, linebacker — Roosevelt (D-II)

Tavon Rice, defensive lineman — Bemidji State (D-II)

Providence

James Barry, offensive lineman — Roosevelt (D-II)

Byron Olson, defensive lineman — Wisconsin-Platteville (D-III)

St. Francis

Dom Beres, linebacker — Wisconsin-Whitewater (D-III)

Dan Theiss, offensive lineman — Valparaiso (D-I FCS)

Andy Bucaro, linebacker — Benedictine University (D-III)

Jack Donovan, offensive lineman — Winona State (D-II)

Corin Greenwell, defensive back — Grand Valley State (D-II)

Antonio Gutierrez, offensive lineman — Minnesota State (D-II)

St. Ignatius

Tom Anderson, punter/kicker — Georgetown (D-I FCS)

St. Laurence

Max Munoz, defensive lineman — Valparaiso (D-I FCS)

St. Rita

Ray Saffold, defensive lineman — Bemidji State (D-II)

Zack Clark, defensive back — Upper Iowa University (D-II)

Brady Courtney, offensive lineman — Dayton (D-I FCS)

Jett Hilding, quarterback — Kent State (D-I)

Jake Courtney, offensive lineman — St. Norbert College (D-III)

DJ Stewart, running back — Drake (D-I FCS)

Keith Sumpter, offensive lineman — St. Ambrose (NAIA)

Zach Norred, safety — St. Xavier University (NAIA)

St. Viator