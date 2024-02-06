Northwestern assistant coach, Paul Creighton, makes trip to Princeton to watch Noah LaPorte

Princeton junior Noah LaPorte took the court at Prouty Gym Friday night under the watchful eye of Northwestern University tight ends coach Paul Chreighton, sitting at midcourt with Tiger football coach Ryan Pearson. LaPorte took a junior-day visit to the NU campus in Evanston the weekend before. (Kevin Hieronymus)

PRINCETON - Princeton’s Prouty Gym is becoming a destination of choice over the winter for Big Ten football coaches.

A year ago, University Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz made a winter’s visit to take in a Tiger basketball game to watch Hawkeye recruit Teegan Davis in action.

On Friday night, Northwestern University brought it’s recruitment of Princeton junior all-stater Noah LaPorte to town with tight ends coach Paul Creighton on hand for Friday’s Tiger basketball game with Mendota.

LaPorte said it’s pretty cool “If they’re coming out to watch me play in another sport.”

Creighton’s trip to Prouty Gym follows LaPorte’s junior-day visit to Evanston the weekend before, where he took in Northwestern’s basketball game. He got his pictures taken decked out in a full Wildcats football uniform for a teaser to what he would look like in Northwestern’s colors.

Noah LaPorte

LaPorte said he “had a blast learning about what the program is about.”

LaPorte, who was named First-Team Class 3A IHSFCA All-State and all-BCR and was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection, has also made similar visits to the University of Illinois and Iowa State and went to Northern Illinois over the weekend.

“We’ll see where it takes me. I have to get an offer first,” he said.

In the past week, LaPorte and other Princeton players have had visits from coaches from Wyoming, Illinois State and Northern Illinois. Air Force coaches also stopped to visit their recruit, PHS senior Bennett Williams.

PHS senior Payne Miller previously signed to play for Western Illinois.

Pullara chooses St. Francis

St. Bede senior lineman Matteo Pullara has picked the University of St. Francis as his future home to play football.

On X.com, he said, “After much prayer and deliberation with my family, I have decided the best place for me is the University of St. Francis to continue my academic and athletic career.”

Pullara, a senior transfer from Minooka, was a big addition to the Bruins’ line last fall, named as a First-Team Chicago Prairie League All-Conference and All-BCR selection.