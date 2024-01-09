Bolingbrook QB Jonas Williams set to transfer to Lincoln-Way East

Jonas Williams rolls out of the pocket in a game last season. Williams announced on Tuesday his intention to transfer from Bolingbrook to Lincoln-Way East. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Standout quarterback Jonas Williams announced his intention to transfer from Bolingbrook to Lincoln-Way East on Tuesday.

Lincoln-Way East coach Rob Zvonar confirmed that Williams had enrolled in the school and will attend his first classes at the school Wednesday.

The Williams family has moved into the Lincoln-Way East school district, and he’ll be eligible to play in the fall for the Griffins.

Excited to announce that I have transferred to Lincoln Way East High school! @LWEastFootball



(Head coach contact info in bio) — Jonas Williams (@JonasWilliams_1) January 9, 2024

Williams, who will be a junior in the fall, has drawn major Division I interest.

Bolingbrook’s Jonas Williams stands on the sidelines between series against Naperville North during the 2023 season. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

He exploded onto the varsity scene with a seven-touchdown performance against Minooka in his first varsity game for Bolingbrook in 2022 as a freshman. He finished his freshman season with 2,761 yards and 34 passing touchdowns as the Raiders fell to Maine South in the opening round of the Class 8A playoffs, a result that was changed to a forfeit win for Bolingbrook because of an IHSA rules infraction.

Williams increased his statistical numbers in his sophomore season, throwing for 3,245 yards and 33 touchdowns. Bolingbrook, as a team, slipped back a notch, however, finishing 3-6 and failing to make the playoffs.