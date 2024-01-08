Nazareth coach relishing ex-stars J.J. McCarthy, Tyler Morris leading Michigan to national championship game

Nazareth Academy's J.J. McCarthy (2) throws a pass against Simeon in a 2018 Class 7A quarterfinal state playoff game in Chicago. McCarthy is leading Michigan into the national championship game against Washington. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Nazareth football coach Tim Racki is headed to the national championship game.

Racki hopes to be celebrating another milestone on Monday with a Michigan victory over Washington in the national championship game in Houston.

Racki, who has won nine state championships, planned on flying to Houston on Monday morning to watch two of his former players – Michigan junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy and sophomore wide receiver Tyler Morris – compete for a national championship. McCarthy guided the Roadrunners to a 31-10 victory over St. Charles North in the 2018 Class 7A state title game at Memorial Stadium.

Racki played football at Addison Driscoll and Southern Illinois, but his background also includes an affinity for maize and blue. Racki said the title game carries an extra meaning for him, aside from two of his former players.

“It’s beyond just J.J. and Tyler because ironically, I was born in Michigan,” Racki said. “I always wanted to play for Michigan. Two of my guys are playing in the national title game for Michigan, so it’s extra special, even if I wasn’t a Michigan fan. But I’m a Michigan fan born. I moved to Illinois, but the only thing that stuck with me was Michigan football. I’ve been watching Michigan football for my whole life.”

Nazareth’s J.J. McCarthy passes the ball against Cardinal Ritter during the 2019 season in La Grange Park. (Mike Mantucca for Shaw Local News Network)

McCarthy and Morris are two of several area players on the Michigan roster. Yorkville graduate Josh Beetham is a senior tight end, Oswego freshman Deakon Tonielli is a freshman tight end and Benet graduate John Weidenbach is a freshman linebacker.

Racki said he was highly emotional watching McCarthy lead the Wolverines to a thrilling victory over Alabama in the Rose Bowl last week. McCarthy has a 26-1 record as a starter at Michigan. Morris scored his first touchdown of his career in the Rose Bowl victory. Morris snared a drag-route pass from McCarthy, sprinting 38 yards for a touchdown in 27-20 overtime win over the Crimson Tide.

“I was like a 10-year-old, jumping, screaming, crying and glued to the television,” Racki said. “Just seeing J.J throw to a touchdown to Tyler in the Rose Bowl was so exciting and special. After the game, J.J. texted me, saying him and Tyler were laughing on the sidelines, betting coach (Racki) was crying.”

Now, McCarthy is aiming to lead the Wolverines to their first national championship since 1997. Racki said he maintains weekly communication with his former quarterback via text, mentioning that McCarthy and former Nazareth star and current Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love both made short motivational videos for his team to watch before their Class 5A state title victory over Joliet Catholic this season.

“I still support him and that (video) J.J. and Julian Love did was cool,” Racki said. “What makes me most proud of J.J. is he’s more consumed with the team’s success, like when they ran the ball a lot against Penn State. As long as the team wins, he’s happy. He doesn’t care about stats. The biggest thing is he got team MVP at Michigan, which is voted by the team. That makes me most proud. He gets it.”

Morris, who transferred to Plainfield East for his senior season, has endured an up-and-down career since suffering a serious knee injury in his junior season at Nazareth. He has caught 13 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown for the Wolverines this season. Racki said don’t be surprised if the McCarthy-to-Morris connection leads to a big play again on Monday night.

“Tyler had his knee injury, but Michigan still honored his scholarship,” Racki said. “Tyler has functional speed that you don’t see in a 40-yard dash.”