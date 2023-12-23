Presenting The 2023 Times All-Area Football Team

Ottawa's Michael Mills (55) warms up before football game against Streator at King Field. (Katy Arnold for Shaw Local )

Here are some of the top performers on the football field this past season across The Times area, featuring standouts from Sandwich, Marquette, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland, Seneca, Ottawa, Streator and Fieldcrest.

First Team

Weston Averkamp

Weston Averkamp, Ottawa, WR/DB, jr.

Averkamp finished with 16 receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns, added 213 yards and three TDs rushing while also recording 33 tackles on defense. This is his initial Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Christian Benning

Christian Benning, Streator, QB/DB/P, sr.

The Bulldogs’ senior leader threw for 1,477 yards and 18 touchdowns on 103-of-198 passing with only four interceptions this fall to extend his program career passing-yardage record to 4,227. He is a four-time Times All-Area first-team selection.

Kesler Collins

Kesler Collins, FCW, FB/LB, sr.

Fifty-three of Collins’ 62 total tackles were of the solo variety, and as the season progressed the physical runner took on more of an offensive role on his way to 1,236 yards and 18 touchdowns. This is his only Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Garrett Cupples (Brian Hoxsey)

Garrett Cupples, Ottawa, RB/LB, sr.

Cupples recorded 46 tackles – 23 of those solo – with three quarterback sacks, two tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception for Ottawa. This is his only Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Nathan Grant

Nathan Grant, Seneca, QB/DB, sr.

Grant, the 2022 Times Football Player of the Year, played hurt and still closed out his senior season with 254 yards and three TDs passing, 532 yards and four TDs rushing and 20 solo tackles. This is his second Times All-Area first-team selection.

Asher Hamby (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Asher Hamby, Seneca, RB/SS, sr.

Hamby scored 20 total touchdowns, with 19 of those coming on the ground along with 1,250 yards, while defensively adding 58 tackles. This is his third Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Simeion Harris

Simeion Harris, Sandwich, RB/DB, jr.

A revelation at the varsity level, Harris finished the season with 1,448 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing for the Class 4A playoff-qualifying Indians. This is his first Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Jozia Johnson

Jozia Johnson, Fieldcrest, WR/DB, sr.

The most dangerous weapon on a resurgent Knights team, Johnson finished 2023 with 29 receptions for 600 yards and five touchdowns while also adding 115 rushing yards and four interceptions. This is his only Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Caleb Jones

Caleb Jones, Sandwich, TE/LB, jr.

A defensive spark plug for the Indians, Jones notched 74 tackles and four interceptions – including a pick six in the Class 4A playoff win over Dyett. This is his first Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Eddie Lorton

Eddie Lorton, Fieldcrest, RB/LB, jr.

Lorton was a workhorse for the Knights on both sides of the ball, finishing the season with 927 yards and 12 TDs rushing, 13 receptions for 179 yards and two TDs receiving and 44 tackles (33 solo). This is his first Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Josh Lucas

Josh Lucas, Seneca, OL/DL, sr.

A cornerstone of the offensive line that powered the Fighting Irish’s power-T, Lucas also added 11 solo tackles and two quarterback sacks defensively. This is his only Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Peter McGrath

Peter McGrath, Marquette, RB/DB, sr.

The Crusaders’ senior tallied 545 rushing yards, 75 receiving yards, four touchdowns, 59 tackles (24 solo) and seven tackles for loss. This is his only Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Ryder Miller

Ryder Miller, Ottawa, RB/LB, sr.

Miller was the Pirates’ workhorse, finishing his senior season with 544 yards and six touchdowns rushing plus 16 receptions for 208 yards and three more scores. He is a four-time Times All-Area first-team selection.

Michael Mills

Michael Mills, Ottawa, OL/DL, sr.

The Pirates’ top lineman – all 6-3, 245 pounds of him – had another excellent showing in 2023. This is his second Times All-Area first-team selection.

Ottawa senior Colby Mortenson (Brian Hoxsey)

Colby Mortenson, Ottawa, QB, sr.

The Pirates’ signal-caller completed 91 of 147 passes for 1,089 yards and nine TDs and added four touchdowns on the ground. This is his only Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Charlie Mullen

Charlie Mullen, Marquette, TE/LB, sr.

Mullen capped his Crusaders career with 41 tackles, two interceptions and seven tackles for loss defensively, and offensively recording 11 receptions for 255 yards and three TDs. This is his second Times All-Area first-team selection.

Harley Perry

Harley Perry, Sandwich, OL/DL, sr.

An All-Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight Conference selection, Perry was the top lineman for the playoff-qualifying Indians’ wing-T attack. This is his only Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Chris Peura (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Chris Peura, Seneca, OL/DL, sr.

The 2023 Times Football Player of the Year, Peura is a two-time IHSFCA All-State selection for his dominating work on the O-line and wasn’t too bad at defense either, where he notched 35 tackles (27 solo), four sacks and three tackles for loss. This is his second Times All-Area first-team selection.

Payton Quaintance

Payton Quaintance, FCW, RB/DB, sr.

Quaintance averaged 7.7 yards per carry on his way to 1,338 yards with 22 touchdowns rushing, also adding 92 yards and another TD receiving and a kickoff return touchdown. This is his only Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Aydan Radke

Aydan Radke, FCW, OL/DL, jr.

An all-stater in the Illinois 8-man Football Association, the 6-2, 235-pound Radke led the way for the playoff entrant Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland. This is his first Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Jimmy Ramey

Jimmy Ramey, Sandwich, RB/LB, jr.

Ramey wracked up 92 tackles for a Sandwich defense that held opponents to seven or fewer points five times this past fall. This is his first Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Jacob Smith (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Jacob Smith, Marquette, FB/LB, sr.

Emerging as the Crusaders’ go-to weapon even on a balanced offense, Smith racked up 675 yards and 13 touchdowns while forcing two fumbles on defense. This is his only Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Stefen Swords

Stefen Swords, Marquette, OL/DL, sr.

An all-conference offensive lineman for the Crusaders’ run-heavy attack, Swords on defense added 21 tackles, six tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback sacks. This is his only Times All-Area first-team appearance.

Matt Williamson

Matt Williamson, Streator, WR/DB, jr.

Benning’s favorite target put together another standout season, hauling in 44 receptions for 681 yards and 10 touchdowns. This is his second Times All-Area first-team selection.

Second Team

Marcus Baker, Marquette, WR/DB, so.

Luke Boaz, Ottawa, RB/LB, sr.

Isaiah Brown, Streator, RB/DB, jr.

Archer Cechowicz, Ottawa, RB/DB, so.

Anthony Couch, Marquette, QB/DB, so.

Matt Dillon, Seneca, OL/DL, sr.

Paxton Giertz, Seneca, WR/DB, jr.

Payton Gutierrez, Marquette, RB/LB, jr.

Jackson Hakes, Fieldcrest, OL/DL, jr.

Chance Hedrick, Fieldcrest, OL/DL, so.

Colin Jeffries, Streator, WR/DB, sr.

Kysen Klinker, Seneca, TE/LB, sr.

Tyce Kubiak, Ottawa, WR/LB, sr.

Cam Loomis, Ottawa, K/P, sr.

Nick Michalek, Sandwich, RB/DB, so.

Sam Mitre, Marquette, OL/DL, jr.

Anthony Mohr, Streator, WR/DB, jr.

Nathen Neal, Seneca, RB/DB, sr.

Drew Novotney, FCW, OL/DL, sr.

Evan Paris, Ottawa, OL/DL, so.

James Pawelczyk, Streator, WR/LB, jr.

Lane Provance, Seneca, TE/LB, sr.

Aidan Stevens, Streator, OL/DL, sr.

Hayden Swett, Ottawa, WR/DB, sr.