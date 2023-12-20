Jacobs TE Grant Stec is leaving high school early to become a Wisconsin Badger

Jacobs tight end Grant Stec, who made some school history on Wednesday afternoon, cannot wait to get to Madison, Wisconsin.

Golden Eagles football coach Brian Zimmerman said he believes that Stec, who signed his National Letter of Intent with Wisconsin, is the first Jacobs player to go to a Big Ten Conference school on a full scholarship out of high school.

Stec, who is 6-foot-7, 252 pounds, signed on the first day of the early signing period for football and will head to Madison in January. He completed his graduation requirements a semester early so he could move on to his college career.

Stec, a four-year varsity player for the Eagles, figured out a year ago that he could finish high school early, so he took three online classes in the 2023 spring semester and another one this fall.

“I stopped playing basketball and there was no reason for me to stay the second semester of my senior year,” Stec said. “I can get an extra five months on the other incoming freshmen and better my chances of getting on the field earlier than expected.”

Stec was one of three Fox Valley Conference players to sign Wednesday. Crystal Lake Central’s talented duo of quarterback Jason Penza and George Dimopoulos also signed. Penza is headed to Lafayette College, an FCS school in Easton, Pennsylvania, and Dimopoulos will play at Northern Illinois University.

Stec caught 21 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns, and was named to the Northwest Herald All-Area team as a defensive lineman. He was limited on defense after suffering a separated left shoulder in the opener, a 6-0 loss to Prairie Ridge. But returned later in the season to give the Eagles a boost on defense.

“Now that I have my strength back, going early I will be able to get in the weight room early and work with (strength coach) Brady Collins,” Stec said. “He’s going to be able to build me up and get me stronger than ever. Right now, I’m doing my best to get my strength up. I want to jump right into things when I get there, lift a lot of weight and move as fast as some of these guys who are older than me.

“I feel like I want to work with the coaching staff more and get to know them. Going early was more for myself. It was a decision based on me and what I felt. I want to get faster and stronger, and I also want to get on the field as soon as I can.”

Zimmerman felt bad that Jacobs didn’t throw the ball more to such a talent at Stec, but he feels Stec’s run-blocking ability will serve him well.

“Although we ran the ball, the physicality of what we do offensively will help him transition to the physicality of college football,” Zimmerman said. “We know what he’s capable of doing, it’s a matter of getting it done.

“A lot of kids could come into that position and be over-arrogant. He was always team first. He had big moments, the Prairie Ridge game a couple years ago, the Hersey game, Round 1 (of the playoffs), his sophomore year, where he scored two touchdowns. You probably would want more from a generational tight end like that, but he’s selfless.”

Stec was initially recruited to Wisconsin by former Badgers coach Paul Chryst and his staff. He likes what he has seen from the offense under Fickel and offensive coordinator Phil Longo.

“Last year (with Chryst) they were heavy run, that was in my head,” Stec said. “I wondered if I went to Wisconsin if I wasn’t going to get the ball that much. I wasn’t sure. Once the coaching staff changed, coach Longo and coach Fickel, knowing the offense they have and how they engage with their tight ends checked my last box.

“I feel like, playing in a running offense, my blocking is going to set me apart from other tight ends in college. With me being able to do both, I feel like I’ll be a useful weapon for Wisconsin. You want to be the one catching touchdowns, but I enjoyed burying people in the dirt and making holes for my running backs and making a way for them to score. If you get a pancake block, which helps your running back go for a touchdown, sometimes that feels even better than catching a touchdown.”

Stec looks forward to rooming with running back Gideon Ituka, a 5-10, 225-pound bruiser from Gaithersburg, Maryland.

“He’s a beast. He broke records this season and he’s just a monster,” Stec said. “I’m excited to be his roommate and be the one who’s blocking for him and making ways for him to score.”

Zimmerman sees nothing but big things ahead for Stec, who actually has been a babysitter for Zimmerman’s daughter and son.

“He brought it to a new level physically this year. He has the frame to make his way to the NFL, that’s a goal of his,” Zimmerman said. “It’s a pretty big kid coming out of high school. He might make an immediate impact at Wisconsin. The tight end room had a couple fifth-year kids who are done. They may have hit the portal. He has a great opportunity to see some playing time.”