Here’s how Three Rivers/area schools voted on districts

Proposal 18 that would have implemented district football in lllinois beginning with the fall of 2024 was turned down by a vote of 379-272 with 76 abstentions. BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus polled coaches/ADs in the Three Rivers Conference and other Bureau County area schools on how they voted for the proposal to impose districts for the 2024 IHSA football season. Here is how they voted. Four schools did not reply and three schools declined comment.

Three Rivers schools Yes No Aledo Mercer County** X Bureau Valley* X Erie X Hall (declined to comment) Kewanee X Mendota X Monmouth-Roseville X Morrison* X Newman (did not respond) Orion X Princeton X Prophetstown (did not respond) Riverdale (did not respond) Rockridge X Sherrard X

* Leaving the Three Rivers next year; ** joining the Three Rivers next year