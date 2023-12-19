December 19, 2023
Here’s how Three Rivers/area schools voted on districts

Including Bureau Valley, L-P, Princeton, Marquette, Mendota, Ottawa votes

By Kevin Hieronymus

Proposal 18 that would have implemented district football in lllinois beginning with the fall of 2024 was turned down by a vote of 379-272 with 76 abstentions. BCR Sports Editor Kevin Hieronymus polled coaches/ADs in the Three Rivers Conference and other Bureau County area schools on how they voted for the proposal to impose districts for the 2024 IHSA football season. Here is how they voted. Four schools did not reply and three schools declined comment.

Three Rivers schoolsYesNo
Aledo Mercer County**X
Bureau Valley*X
ErieX
Hall (declined to comment)
KewaneeX
MendotaX
Monmouth-RosevilleX
Morrison*X
Newman (did not respond)
OrionX
PrincetonX
Prophetstown (did not respond)
Riverdale (did not respond)
RockridgeX
SherrardX

* Leaving the Three Rivers next year; ** joining the Three Rivers next year

Other area schoolsYesNo
AnnawanX
DixonX
GeneseoX
LaSalle-PeruX
MarquetteX
OttawaX
Stark CountyX
St. BedeX
Sterling (did not respond)
WethersfieldX
Rock Falls, Streator declined comment