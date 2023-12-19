Former Marian Central OL Luke Dalton announces he will play at Ball State

Luke Dalton wasted no time in finding his new school at which he will compete in football.

The 2022 Marian Central graduate, who was at Cincinnati for a year-and-a-half, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, Dec. 4. On Monday afternoon, Dalton announced he would be transferring to Ball State next semester. He told the Cardinals’ coaching staff Sunday morning on his visit to the Muncie, Indiana school.

Dalton, a 6-foot-5, 308-pound offensive lineman, has three remaining years of eligibility.

The former Hurricane left high school a semester early to join then-Bearcats coach Luke Fickel’s team. Fickel was hired by Wisconsin as head coach following the 2022 season and Louisville coach Scott Satterfield took over at Cincinnati.

Dalton spoke with the Bearcats coaches after the season and felt they were going to look hard at the transfer portal for more linemen, and that he might not get the shot to play he had hoped for. So he entered the portal to find another school.

Dalton heard from about 20 schools and visited Bowling Green, Toledo and Ball State. His parents, Chris and Lisa, were with him on the visit.

The transfer portal changed things for Dalton with recruitment this time around, although many of the college staffs who talked to him two years ago recruited him again.

“In high school it’s all about what coaches want you,” Dalton said. “In the transfer portal, I would say there definitely is more of a ball-in-my-court situation in terms of where I want to go. There are a lot of schools at the same level. One of their first questions is ‘Are you interested in coming here?’ There’s 4,000 kids in the transfer portal. They’re not going to waste their time.

“What I’m looking for right now in the next three years, I want to play. I want to be a starter for whatever team I end up with. The biggest thing is do they see me as somebody who can walk in and immediately compete for a spot? Nothing’s given, everything’s earned. All I’m looking for is an opportunity to come in and compete.”

Dalton also had offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Toledo, Illinois State and Kent State.