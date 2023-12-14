NewsTribune final football stat leaders for the 2023 season

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.
Team offense
|Team
|Rushing
|Passing
|Points
|Princeton
|263.8
|82.8
|35.6
|St. Bede
|168.4
|150.3
|31.1
|Fieldcrest
|192.3
|119
|25.1
|Bureau Valley
|219.2
|62.2
|23
|La Salle-Peru
|139.3
|101.4
|17.1
|Hall-Putnam County
|119.1
|62.3
|15.7
|Mendota
|57.3
|108.1
|7.8
Team defense
|Team
|Points
|Princeton
|6.3
|Bureau Valley
|23.4
|Hall-Putnam County
|25.9
|La Salle-Peru
|29.3
|Fieldcrest
|29.7
|St. Bede
|33.8
|Mendota
|44.7
Passing
|Player
|Att-Comp-Int
|Yards
|Y/G
|TD
|Bray (St. Bede)
|113-199-12
|1,423
|142.3
|12
|Ruestman (Fieldcrest)
|66-129-6
|1,067
|118.6
|7
|Randolph (Mendota)
|87-205-10
|973
|108.1
|5
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|72-130-4
|859
|95.4
|9
|Lott (Princeton)
|73-105-5
|994
|85.3
|11
Rushing
|Player
|Carries
|Yards
|Y/G
|TD
|Etheridge (Princeton)
|223
|1,897
|158.1
|29
|Lorton (Fieldcrest)
|173
|925
|102.8
|12
|Bray (St. Bede)
|191
|1,003
|100.3
|20
|Lemons (Bureau Valley)
|112
|759
|84.3
|4
|Endress (Bureau Valley)
|119
|738
|82
|14
|Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)
|126
|689
|76.6
|5
|Christiansen (Princeton)
|112
|738
|61.5
|8
|Curran (Hall-PC)
|64
|374
|41.6
|4
|Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)
|92
|341
|37.9
|5
|Marquez (St. Bede)
|43
|307
|30.7
|3
Receiving
|Player
|Receptions
|Yards
|Y/G
|TD
|Ankiewicz (St. Bede)
|28
|509
|72.7
|7
|Johnson (Fieldcrest)
|29
|600
|66.7
|5
|LaPorte (Princeton)
|34
|517
|43.1
|8
|Freeman (Mendota)
|26
|326
|36.2
|0
|Adams (La Salle-Peru)
|19
|294
|32.7
|3
|Entrican (St. Bede)
|26
|303
|30.3
|0
|Curran (Hall-PC)
|13
|257
|28.6
|2
|Hueneburg (St. Bede)
|23
|248
|24.8
|1
|Zebron (La Salle-Peru)
|23
|221
|24.6
|1
|Savage (St. Bede)
|12
|221
|24.6
|2