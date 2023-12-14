December 14, 2023
NewsTribune final football stat leaders for the 2023 season

By Kevin Chlum
Princeton's Casey Etheridge is pushed out of bounce by Montini Catholic's Jeremiah Peterson on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at Bryant Field in Princeton.

Princeton's Casey Etheridge is pushed out of bounce by Montini Catholic's Jeremiah Peterson during a Class 3A quarterfinal game at Bryant Field in Princeton. Etheridge ran for 1,897 yards and 29 touchdowns. (Scott Anderson)

Here’s a look at the statistical leaders in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 football season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

Team offense

TeamRushingPassingPoints
Princeton263.882.835.6
St. Bede168.4150.331.1
Fieldcrest192.311925.1
Bureau Valley219.262.223
La Salle-Peru139.3101.417.1
Hall-Putnam County119.162.315.7
Mendota57.3108.17.8

Team defense

TeamPoints
Princeton6.3
Bureau Valley23.4
Hall-Putnam County25.9
La Salle-Peru29.3
Fieldcrest29.7
St. Bede33.8
Mendota44.7

Passing

PlayerAtt-Comp-IntYardsY/GTD
Bray (St. Bede)113-199-121,423142.312
Ruestman (Fieldcrest)66-129-61,067118.67
Randolph (Mendota)87-205-10973108.15
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)72-130-485995.49
Lott (Princeton)73-105-599485.311

Rushing

PlayerCarriesYardsY/GTD
Etheridge (Princeton)2231,897158.129
Lorton (Fieldcrest)173925102.812
Bray (St. Bede)1911,003100.320
Lemons (Bureau Valley)11275984.34
Endress (Bureau Valley)1197388214
Romagnoli (La Salle-Peru)12668976.65
Christiansen (Princeton)11273861.58
Curran (Hall-PC)6437441.64
Boudreau (La Salle-Peru)9234137.95
Marquez (St. Bede)4330730.73

Receiving

PlayerReceptionsYardsY/GTD
Ankiewicz (St. Bede)2850972.77
Johnson (Fieldcrest)2960066.75
LaPorte (Princeton)3451743.18
Freeman (Mendota)2632636.20
Adams (La Salle-Peru)1929432.73
Entrican (St. Bede)2630330.30
Curran (Hall-PC)1325728.62
Hueneburg (St. Bede)2324824.81
Zebron (La Salle-Peru)2322124.61
Savage (St. Bede)1222124.62