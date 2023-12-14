2023 NewsTribune All-Area Football Team

A look at the top football players in the NewsTribune area for the 2023 season, including players from La Salle-Peru, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Princeton, Bureau Valley and Fieldcrest.

OFFENSE

Max Bray

QB - Max Bray, St. Bede, sr.: The transfer from Aurora Christian made a big impact for the Bruins. He completed 113 of 199 passes for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns while running for 1,003 yards and 20 TDs. Bray, who led St. Bede to a 5-5 record and a Class 1A playoff appearance, was All-Chicagoland Prairie Conference first team and Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All State honorable mention.

Casey Etheridge

RB - Casey Etheridge, Princeton, so.: The NewsTribune Offensive Football Player of the Year burst onto the season with 234 yards and four TDs in the opener and kept slicing through defenses all season. He led the area with 1,897 yards and 29 TDs on the ground. Etheridge was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division.

Elijah Endress

RB - Elijah Endress, Bureau Valley, jr.: Endress formed a strong one-two punch with Cameron Lemons for the Storm. Endress rushed for 738 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was All-Three Rivers Conference East Division first team on offense and second team at linebacker.

Eddie Lorton

RB - Ed Lorton, Fieldcrest, jr.: Lorton was a workhorse back for the Knights, carrying the ball 173 times for 925 yards, an average of 102.8 yards per game. Lorton scored 12 TDs on the ground. He was All-Heart of Illinois Conference second team.

Alex Ankiewicz

WR - Alex Ankiewicz, St. Bede, sr.: Ankiewicz only played seven games because of injury but still made his presence felt. He caught 28 passes for 509 yards for an area-best 72.7 yards per game. He also hauled in seven TD passes, which ranked second in the area. Ankiewicz was All-Chicagoland Prairie Conference honorable mention.

Jon Dybek

OL - Jon Dybek, Bureau Valley, sr.: If the Storm needed rushing yards, they ran right behind Dybek, a four-year starter. He helped BV average 219.2 rushing yards per game. Dybek was All-Three Rivers Conference East Division first team as an offensive and defensive lineman.

Chance Hedrick

OL - Chance Hedrick, Fieldcrest, so.: Hedrick graded as the Knights’ best linemen in all nine games. He was named All-Heart of Illinois Conference second team and was one of only two sophomores to earn a spot.

Jack May

OL - Jack May, Princeton, sr.: May helped pave the way for the area’s best offense. He helped the Tigers average an area-leading 35.6 points and 264.3 rushing yards per game. The All-Three Rivers Conference East Division first-team pick helped Princeton reach the Class 3A quarterfinals for the fourth straight season.

Andy Medina

OL - Andy Medina, La Salle-Peru, jr.: Medina helped L-P’s new-look offense be a balanced attack that averaged 139.3 rushing yards and 101.4 passing yards per game. He also was a solid outside linebacker for the Cavaliers with two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Medina was All-Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference White Division.

Rhett Pearson

OL - Rhett Pearson, Princeton, so.: Pearson got the Tiger offense started as the team’s center. He helped clear the way for an offense scored 40 points or more six times and averaged an area-best 264.3 rushing yards per game. The All-Three Rivers Conference East Division first-teamer helped the Tigers win their sixth straight conference title.

Matteo Pullara

OL - Matteo Pullara, St. Bede, sr.: The transfer from Minooka made a big impact up front for the Bruins. He helped block for a balanced offense that averaged 164.8 rushing yards and 154.6 passing yards per game and scored 31.1 points per game. He was All-Chicagoland Prairie Conference.

Seth Adams

K/P - Seth Adams, La Salle-Peru, sr.: Adams was a reliable weapon for L-P’s special teams. He connected on 5 of 6 field goals, with a long of 40 yards, and 19 of 19 extra points. He had touchbacks on 24 of 34 kickoffs. Adams averaged 40 yards per punt with a long of 50 yards. He also contributed at receiver with 19 receptions for 294 yards and three TDs. He was All-Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference White Division.

DEFENSE

Nolan Glynn

DL - Nolan Glynn, La Salle-Peru, jr.: Glynn was a force up front for the Cavaliers. He made 40 tackles, with six tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He was voted All-Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Conference White Division.

Payne Miller

DL - Payne Miller, Princeton, sr.: The NewsTribune Defensive Football Player of the Year wreaked havoc in opposing backfields as he recorded 14.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. Miller, an Eastern Illinois University recruit, had 57 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery as he helped the Tigers pitch seven shutouts. He was IHSFCA Class 3A All State, unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division on defense and first team on offense.

Cade Odell

DL - Cade Odell, Princeton, jr.: Odell made 52 tackles with 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also recovered two fumbles and forced a fumble. Odell was All-Three Rivers Conference East Division second team on both sides of the line.

Jackson Hakes

DL - Jackson Hakes, Fieldcrest, jr.: Hakes moved from inside linebacker to defensive end, and coach Nick Meyer said it changed the entire defense. He finished with 60 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. He was All-Heart of Illinois Conference second team.

Danny Beavers

LB - Danny Beavers, La Salle-Peru, jr.: Beavers was the leading tackler for the Cavaliers with 59 stops. He had 1.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception to help L-P to a 4-5 record. He was All-Kishwaukee River Conference/Interstate 8 Conference White Division.

Arthur Burden

LB - Arthur Burden, Princeton, jr.: Burden was the leading tackler with 84 stops for a defense that allowed only 6.3 points per game and had seven shutouts. He had nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, an interception, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

Seth Ferrari

LB - Seth Ferrari, St. Bede, sr.: Ferrari was the leader of the defense for the Bruins. He recorded 46 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception in nine games. The All-Chicagoland Prairie Conference pick helped St. Bede to a 5-5 record and its third straight Class 1A playoff berth.

Ian Morris

LB - Ian Morris, Princeton, jr.: Morris was one of the top defenders on the area’s best defense that had seven shutouts and allowed 6.3 points per game. He racked up 83 tackles and 14 tackles for loss while recording a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Tristan Redcliff

LB - Tristan Redcliff, Hall, jr.: Redcliff was the Red Devils’ leading tackler, making 55 stops. He also had eight tackles for loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a defensive TD. He was All-Three Rivers Conference East Division honorable mention.

Connor Scott

LB - Connor Scott, Bureau Valley, sr.: Scott ended his career as the all-time leading tackler in Storm history. In his senior season, he made 91 tackles with six tackles for loss and a sack. He was All-Three Rivers Conference East Division second team at linebacker and guard.

Jozia Johnson

DB - Jozia Johnson, Fieldcrest, sr.: Johnson had a big impact on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he was second on the team with 54 tackles, intercepted four passes and deflected three passes. Johnson led the area in receiving with 600 yards on 29 receptions. He also caught five TD passes. He was an All-Heart of Illinois Conference first-team receiver and second-team defensive back.

Noah LaPorte

DB - Noah LaPorte, Princeton, sr.: LaPorte was a strong defender on the back end of a a Tigers defense that allowed 6.3 points per game and had seven shutouts. He made 46 tackles and intercepted four passes, returning one for a TD. LaPorte was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division at defensive back and receiver and was IHSFCA Class 3A All-State. He had 34 receptions for 517 yards and an area-best eight TD receptions.

HONORABLE MENTION

Brendan Boudreau, La Salle-Peru, sr., QB; Ace Christiansen, Princeton, jr., RB/DB; Braden Curran, Hall, so., RB; Braiden Freeman, Mendota, jr., WR; Gianni Guerrini, Hall, sr., DB; Mikey Hartman, La Salle-Peru, jr., DB; Bryce Helms, Bureau Valley, jr., DB; Halden Hueneburg, St. Bede, jr., LB; Cameron Lemons, Bureau Valley, sr., RB; Mason Moreno, St. Bede, jr., OL; Brady Romagnoli, La Salle-Peru, sr., RB; Brady Ruestman, Fieldcrest, sr., QB; Angil Serrano, Mendota, jr., OL; Ty Terzick, La Salle-Peru, sr., OL