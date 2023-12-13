Some people may have had doubts about whether the Princeton football team could continue its recent string of success after the Tigers graduated plenty of talent from last year’s 11-1 quarterfinal team.

However, any outside opinions did not affect senior lineman Payne Miller.

“People think what they think,” Miller said. “We came out and played ball the way we were supposed to. We were practicing for as long as I can remember.”

Miller stepped into a leadership role this fall, helping the Tigers to a 10-2 record, their fifth consecutive Three Rivers Conference East Division championship and a fourth straight trip to the Class 3A quarterfinals.

“I wanted to be a leader as a person and a player,” Miller said. “I know, watching the seniors above me definitely showed a precedent for me how I should act. I got to play with them, and it was great and loved every minute of it.”

He also played a key role on the field.

As a defensive lineman, Miller anchored a Princeton defense that allowed only 6.3 points per game, recorded seven shutouts and allowed only three teams to score more than a touchdown.

Miller recorded 57 tackles (19 solo, 38 assisted) while making 14.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. He also forced a pair of fumbles and recovered a fumble.

He was unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division as a defensive lineman and guard and was voted Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 3A All State.

When you have the size, speed and strength you have all the intangibles to be a great lineman and that’s certainly what he was for us the last three years.” — Ryan Pearson, Princeton coach

For all he accomplished this season, Miller is the 2023 NewsTribune Defensive Football Player of the Year.

“He was a three-year starter, captain and definitely a lead for us on the offense and defensive line,” Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said. “He’s got a very high motor when playing on the defensive side of the ball. He’s got the size and strength to be a very good lineman, but I think what separates him is his feet. He’s got great feet up front, and he’s actually pretty fast for a kid his size. I think he runs a 4.9[-second] 40[-yard dash]. When you have the size, speed and strength you have all the intangibles to be a great lineman, and that’s certainly what he was for us the last three years.”

Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Kayden Vance is brought down behind the line of scrimmage by Princeton's Common Green, Arthur Burden and Payne Miller in the Class 3A playoff game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at Bryant Field. (Scott Anderson)

Miller had a strong start to the season, as he had seven tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss in a 40-0 win over Monmouth-Roseville in the season opener and followed that with eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in Week 2 against Morrison.

Miller continued his strong play throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.

He had four tackles and a tackle for loss in a 44-7 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the first round and recorded six tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack and a fumble recovery in a 35-0 victory over Monmouth-Roseville in the second round.

He finished his career with a three-tackle performance in a 27-9 loss to Montini in the quarterfinals in a game the Tigers were leading 3-0 at halftime.

“It wasn’t exactly the end we hoped for,” Miller said. “It definitely wasn’t the end we practiced for.”

Miller also was a strong presence on the offensive line.

He helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 35.6 points, 264.3 rushing yards and 85.3 passing yards per game and helped clear the way for sophomore running back Casey Etheridge to rush for 1,897 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Miller will continue his career at Western Illinois University. He chose the Leathernecks over an offer from Lindenwood University, a new NCAA Division I program in St. Charles, Missouri. He also drew Division I interest from Drake and Butler.