McHenry County area: Three local players named to Red team for Shrine All-Star Game

Jacobs’ Paulie Rudolph returns a kickoff in varsity football at Metcalf Field on the campus of Crystal Lake Central Friday night. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Three area football players will compete for the Red team in the Illinois Coaches Association 50th Shrine All-Star Game at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Burlington Central defensive lineman Porter Mihelich, Jacobs linebacker Paulie Rudolph and Woodstock offensive lineman Tyler Moon will be teammates on the Red team.

Rudolph is a two-time Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection at linebacker. Moon was an All-Area second-team pick, and Mihelich had 28 1/2 tackles, one-half sack and seven quarterback pressures for the Rockets.

Richmond-Burton coach Mike Noll will be an assistant on the Red coaching staff.