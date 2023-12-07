Record Newspapers 2023 All-Area football team

IHSA Football: Sandwich vs. Marengo Sandwich's Simeion Harris attempts to avoid a tackle from Marengo's Rylan Smith during their Kishwaukee River Conference game in Marengo. (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Local Media)

Here is the 2023 Record Newspapers All-Area football team.

OFFENSE

Logan Brasfield, Yorkville, senior, offensive/defensive line: Coastal Carolina recruit anchored Yorkville’s offensive line at tackle. Three-year starter for Foxes was all-conference pick.

Jeremiah Cain, Oswego, junior, wide receiver/defensive back: Oswego’s big-play threat offensively had 19 catches for 465 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively Cain had three interceptions, 15 tackles and three pass break-ups.

Zac Clarke, Oswego East, senior, offensive line: The Cincinnati recruit, 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, had 36 pancake blocks. Named all-conference in the Southwest Prairie Conference and special mention All-State.

Dom Coronado, Yorkville, senior, receiver: Coronado caught 37 passes for 420 yards and also ran for 103 yards on 17 carries.

Michael Dopart, Yorkville, senior, quarterback: Conference Offensive MVP for Southwest Prairie West champion Foxes. Dopart completed 119-of-234 passes for 1,339 yards and eight TDs.

Tate Frieders, Sandwich, junior, offensive/defensive line: First team all-conference and two-way starter for Class 4A quarterfinalist Sandwich. Frieders blocked for a team that finished with 3,890 total yards and 42 total touchdowns. Blocked for two 1,000 yard rushers and was standout on defense as well.

Aric Harrelson, Plano, senior, offensive line: Plano center and all-conference pick started every snap at center, taking 400 of the 429 snaps on offense. True leader of the O-line and a captain of the team.

Simeion Harris, Sandwich, junior, running back/defensive back: All-conference pick ran for 1,448 yards and 15 TDs for Sandwich’s Class 4A quarterfinalist team.

Waleed Johnson, Plano, senior, running back: Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Offensive MVP was a Class 4A All-State pick. Johnson rushed for team-high 1,303 yards, led Reapers in receiving yards with 210 and kickoff return yards with 232, and scored team-high 20 touchdowns. Speedster rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of last two seasons. Three-year varsity starter was honorable mention All-State as a junior. Just committed to Findlay University.

Harley Perry, Sandwich, senior, offensive/defensive line: First team all-conference and two-way starter for Class 4A quarterfinalist Sandwich. Frieders blocked for a team that finished with 3,890 total yards and 42 total touchdowns. Blocked for two 1,000 yard rushes and was a standouts on defense as well.

Dom Recchia, Yorkville, junior, kicker/punter: Made 19 of 20 extra points and 7 of 10 fields with a long of 36 yards, including game-winning kick as time expired in Yorkville’s win over Plainfield North to win the SPC West title. Recchia also averaged 35.3 yards on punts.

Tim Savchuk, Oswego East, senior, offensive line: The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Army commit had 42 pancake blocks. Named all-conference in the Southwest Prairie Conference.

DEFENSE

Ben Alvarez, Yorkville, senior, linebacker/fullback: Three-year varsity starter and Harvard recruit recorded 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss, with nine hurries, one sack and one interception. All-conference pick was state wrestling champ as junior.

Mikey Claycombe, Oswego, junior, linebacker: A leader of a stellar linebacking corps had team-high 82 tackles, six tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one forced fumble, one fumble recover and one-half a sack.

Carson Cooney, Oswego, junior, linebacker: Standout for Oswego defense that allowed only 70 points during the regular season. Cooney had 71 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one interception, one sack, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal. Holds offers from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

Josh Flores, Oswego, junior, defensive line: Flores had 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery for stout Oswego defense.

Bryce Griffin, Yorkville, junior, defensive line: Undersized but quick and productive defensive end recorded 54 tackles, 22 tackles for loss with seven sacks and 12 QB hurries.

Armando Martinez, Plano, senior, linebacker: All-conference pick led Plano in tackles with 85 and tackles for loss with 12. Was Reapers’ starting quarterback until injury necessitated move to fullback. Led Plano in passing, was second on the team in rushing with 326 yards and five TDs. Led a defense that held conference champion Rochelle to 16 points, Dixon to 10 points. and averaged giving up 16 points a game for the season with three shutouts. Academic All State. Looking at D3 schools for football.

Caleb Jones, Sandwich, junior, linebacker: All-conference pick made 74 tackles, intercepted four passes and scored four touchdowns for Class 4A quarterfinalist Sandwich.

Andy Pohlman, Oswego East, junior, safety: All-SPC pick made 73 tackles and had two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Jimmy Ramey, Sandwich, junior, linebacker: All-conference pick made 92 tackles and 12 tackles for loss for Class 4A quarterfinalist Sandwich.

Elijah Seaton, Oswego, senior, defensive back: Seaton made 25 tackles with two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and an interception for defense that allowed just 70 points during the regular season.

Andrew Wiggins, Oswego East, senior, linebacker: Army commit made 44 tackles, and had three sacks, two interceptions and scored one TD in eight games.

Luke Zook, Yorkville, junior: A playmaker all over the field for Foxes, Zook made 52 tackles with five tackles for loss, a sack and two interceptions. Offensively rushed for 273 yards and six TDs on 58 carries.

Honorable mention

Kaden Aguirre, Plano, senior, defensive end/receiver; Jake Boissiere, Oswego East, junior, safety/linebacker; Dyllan Malone, Yorkville, junior, receiver; Ben McKinney, Yorkville, senior, linebacker.