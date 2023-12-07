York’s running back Jake Melion celebrates after making a touchdown during the second quarter while taking on Nazareth Academy in Elmhurst. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

Here is the Suburban Life All-Area Football team.

OFFENSE

Glenbard South senior Jack Anderson

Jack Anderson, Glenbard South, senior, offensive lineman/defensive lineman: Averaged 5.1 pancake blocks per game and 82 snaps a game. Collected 60 tackles, including three sacks, and forced a fumble.

Wheaton Academy's Ethan Head

Ethan Head, Wheaton Academy, senior, kicker/punter: Made 59 of 65 point-after attempts and finished 10 of 12 on field-goal attempts. Tallied 5,824 yards on 94 kickoffs. Averaged 45.2 yards a punt.

Lemont's Jacob Katauskas

Jacob Katauskas, Lemont, senior, offensive lineman: Committed to Coastal Carolina. Averaged five pancake blocks per game.

York senior Luke Mailander

Luke Mailander, York, senior, wide receiver: Illinois State recruit. Caught 69 passes for 1,373 yards and 16 touchdowns. West Suburban Silver Offensive Player of the Year.

Downers Grove South's Josh Manecke

Josh Manecke, Downers Grove South, senior, offensive lineman: Army recruit. Dominating presence at left tackle. West Suburban Gold Division Lineman of the Year.

Alex Marre (photo provided by Montini Catholic)

Alex Marre, Montini, senior, running back: Rushed for 1,532 yards and 18 touchdowns. Caught 28 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns and returned three kickoffs for touchdowns. Chicago Catholic League White Offensive Player of the Year.

York senior Jake Melion

Jake Melion, York, senior, running back: Rushed for 1,786 yards and 18 touchdowns. Caught eight passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

St. Francis' Alessio Milivojevic

Alessio Milivojevic, St. Francis, senior, quarterback: Ball State recruit. Passed for 3,408 yards and 40 touchdowns with only four interceptions. Completed 73% of his passes. Rushed 51 times for 339 yards and nine touchdowns.

Willowbrook's KJ Rhodes (Ed Sullivan)

KJ Rhodes, Willowbrook, junior, wide receiver: Caught 85 passes for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Lyons Township's Eddie Tuerk

Eddie Tuerk, Lyons, senior, offensive lineman/defensive lineman: Illinois recruit. Collected 37 tackles, 12 stops for a loss to go with eight sacks, 53 quarterback pressures and 35 pancake blocks.

Glenbard South senior Cam Williams

Cam Williams, Glenbard South, senior, wide receiver/safety: Notre Dame recruit. Finished with 909 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Rushed for 468 yards and six touchdowns and added five returns for touchdowns on special teams. Collected 26 tackles and two interceptions.

DEFENSE

Wheaton North senior Joe Barna

Joe Barna, Wheaton North, senior, defensive end: Illinois recruit. Collected 50 tackles, including three sacks. DuKane Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Downers Grove North running back Noah Battle. Photo courtesy of DGN Athletics.

Noah Battle, Downers Grove North, senior, safety/running back: Collected 45 tackles, including five for a loss, and returned an interception for a touchdown. Rushed for 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns despite missing two games because of injury. Caught 16 passes for 164 yards and four touchdowns.

St. Francis' Dom Beres

Dom Beres, St. Francis, senior, linebacker: Collected 125 solo tackles, including 52 assisted, to go with three sacks, two fumble recoveries and three pass breakups.

Downers Grove North senior Cael Brezina

Cael Brezina, Downers Grove North, senior, linebacker/tight end: Iowa State recruit. Collected 100 tackles, including 15 for a loss, and six sacks, four pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

Nazareth's Gabe Kaminski

Gabe Kaminski, Nazareth, junior, linebacker: Collected 132 solo tackles and 19 sacks, including 43 tackles for a loss.

Wheaton Academy's Brett Kasper

Brett Kasper, Wheaton Academy, senior, quarterback/defensive back: Illinois State recruit. Collected 27 tackles and intercepted seven passes. Passed for 1,556 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Fenwick's Nathaniel Marshall

Nate Marshall, Fenwick, junior, defensive lineman: Collected 38 tackles and 16 for a loss, including six sacks and forced four fumbles. Caught four touchdown passes.

Morton senior Tyler Nichols

Tyler Nichols, Morton, senior, tight end/defensive end: Collected 41 tackles. Caught 18 passes for 317 yards and one touchdown. West Suburban Gold Defensive Player of the Year.

York senior Cole Ostendorf

Cole Ostendorf, York, senior, linebacker: University of Chicago recruit. Collected 107 tackles and 18.5 for a loss, including 9.5 sacks. Two-time West Suburban Silver Defensive Player of the Year.

IC Catholic Prep senior KJ Parker

KJ Parker, IC Catholic Prep, senior, wide receiver/defensive back: Caught 40 passes for 742 yards and six touchdowns. Collected 31 tackles, intercepted four passes and had 13 pass breakups.

York junior Joe Reiff

Joe Reiff, York, junior, defensive lineman/offensive lineman: Notre Dame recruit. Collected 68 tackles, including 20.5 for a loss, and 11 sacks. Forced three fumbles and recovered a fumble. West Suburban Silver Linemen of the Year.

Honorable mention

Nicky Castaldo, Montini, junior, defensive end; Michael Champagne, Glenbard South, senior, quarterback; Carter Contreras, Hinsdale Central, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Matt Crider, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, running back; Mason Ellens, Glenbard West, junior, running back/defensive back; Carter Ferguson, Willowbrook, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Colton Ford, Downers Grove North, senior, offensive lineman; Nathaniel Fundator, Hinsdale South, senior, wide receiver/linebacker; Manny Garcia-Rivera, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, offensive lineman; Joey Gliatta, IC Catholic Prep, senior, running back/defensive back; Quinn Guerin, Benet, senior, offensive lineman; Antonio Gutierrez, St. Francis, senior, OL/DL; Diego Gutierrez, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, quarterback; JC Hayes, Montini, junior, OL/DL; Gavin Honken, York, senior, offensive lineman; Ryan Jackson, Lyons, senior, quarterback; Jimmy Janicki, Downers Grove North, senior, linebacker/punter; Jeremy Johanik, Wheaton Academy, junior, OL/LB; Ryan Kubacki, Benet, junior, quarterback; Matt Kuczaj, Wheaton North, senior, wide receiver; Magnus Kumskis, Hinsdale Central, senior, linebacker; Owen Lansu, Downers Grove North, sophomore, quarterback; Matt Larson, Glenbard East, senior, running back; Logan Malachuk, Nazareth, junior, quarterback; Dennis Mandala, IC Catholic Prep, senior, quarterback; Eric McLain, Glenbard East, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Will Meyer, Glenbard West, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Teyion Oriental, Glenbard West, junior, running back; Mark Ortiz, Hinsdale Central, senior, offensive lineman; Arthur Palicki, Willowbrook, senior, quarterback; Alex Pasquale, Lemont, senior, offensive lineman/defensive lineman; James Penley, Nazareth, junior, wide receiver/defensive back; Rocky Rosanova, Benet, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Lucas Rossini, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, linebacker; Blake Salvino, Glenbard East, senior, quarterback/linebacker; Sam Schuyler, Hinsdale South, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Travis Stamm, Lyons, junior, wide receiver; Sam Stec, Nazareth, junior, offensive lineman; Jake Sulzberger, Lemont, junior, offensive lineman; Owen Thulin, Downers Grove North, senior, wide receiver/defensive back; Ian Willis, St. Francis, junior, wide receiver; Sean Winton, York, senior, quarterback; Augustus Winkler, Glenbard East, senior, linebacker.