2023 All-BCR Football Team

Senior Payne Miller (from left), junior Noah LaPorte and sophomore Casey Etheridge led Princeton back to the quarterfinals for the fourth straight year. (Mike Vaughn)

FIRST TEAM

QUARTERBACKS

Max Bray (St. Bede, sr.): Bray transferred to St. Bede for his senior season and was a shining star. He accounted for 2,434 yards and 34 touchdowns with 1,003/20 rushing and 1,423/12 passing, leading the Bruins to a Class 1A playoffs berth. He was named First-Team Chicago Prairie League All-Conference and Class 1A IHSFCA All-State honorable mention.

Max Bray

Will Lott (Princeton, jr.): Lott had some big shoes to fill following all-stater Teegan Davis and held his own in helping lead the Tigers back to the quarterfinals. The junior QB completed 73 of 105 passes for 1,024 yards and 11 TDs. He was named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Will Lott

RUNNING BACKS

Ace Christiansen (Princeton, jr.): Christiansen picked up where his older brother, Augie, left off rushing for 738 yards (6.6) and eight TDs. He also had 15 receptions for 192 yards and two TDs. He was named First- Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Ace Christiansen

Elijah Endress (Bureau Valley, jr.): A Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference pick, Endress rushed for 738 yards (6.2 ypc) for the Storm, finding the end zone 15 times while scoring a team-high 92 points, the third most in the area.

Elijah Endress

Casey Etheridge (Princeton, so.): The Tiger cub had a breakout sophomore season, rushing for 1,897 yards (8.5 ypc) and 29 TDs. He splashed onto the scene with 234 yards rushing and four TDs in his very first varsity start. He was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Casey Etheridge

Cameron Lemons (Bureau Valley, sr.): The future US Marine led the Storm with 759 yards rushing (6.8 ypc) to go with four TDs. He was named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Cameron Lemons

OFFENSIVE ENDS

Alex Ankiewicz (St. Bede, sr.): Ankiewicz was the Bruins’ top receiver with 28 receptions, 509 yards and seven touchdowns in just seven games. He received Chicago Prairie League All-Conference Honorable Mention honors.

Alex Ankiewicz

Noah LaPorte (Princeton, jr.): LaPorte was a tall and steady target for QB Will Lott, making 34 catches for an area-best 517 yards and eight TDs, but was also a menacing blocker. He was named First-Team Class 3A IHSFCA All-State and was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection.

Noah LaPorte

LINEMEN

Payne Miller (Princeton, sr., T/DT): The 6-2, 285-pound senior was an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection on both sides of the ball. The Western Illinois commit was named First-Team Class 3A IHSFCA All-State. He made 57 tackles with four sacks.

Payne Miller

Cade Odell (Princeton, jr., T/DT): A two-year starter for the Tigers, Odell was named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference pick at both offensive and defensive tackle. He had 52 tackles with 2.5 sacks.

Cade Odell

Jack May (Princeton, sr., T): The Tigers senior offensive tackle and two-year starter was a First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference pick.

Jack May

Jon Dybek (BV, sr., T/DT): The Storm senior tackle received First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors on both sides of the ball, chosen unanimously on defense. He had 30 tackles and two sacks.

Jon Dybek

Rhett Pearson (Princeton, so., C): The Tigers sophomore center was named First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Rhett Pearson

Matteo Pullara (St. Bede, sr., G/T): Pullara, a senior transfer from Minooka, was a big addition to the Bruins’ line. He was a First-Team Chicago Prairie League All-Conference selection.

Matteo Pullara

Ian Sundberg (A-L-O, sr., G): The senior guard from LaMoille was a First-Team North 2 All-Conference selection for the 8-Man State champion Clippers.

Ian Sundberg

LINEBACKERS

Arthur Burden (Princeton, jr.): The man from Malden led the Tigers defense with 84 tackles, including 24 solos and 1.5 sacks. He was named First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Arthur Burden

Seth Ferrarri (St. Bede, sr.): Ferrari was driven on defense for the Bruins, making 46 tackles. He was named First-Team Chicago Prairie League All-Conference.

Seth Ferrari

Ian Morris (Princeton, jr.): The hard-hitting Tiger linebacker made 83 tackles with 20 solos and 1.5 sacks. He was named First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Ian Morris

Tristan Redcliff (Hall, jr.): Redcliff was the Red Devils’ leading tackler for the second straight year with 55. He had eight tackles for loss, two sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a defensive TD. He earned Three Rivers East Division honorable mention.

Tristen Redcliff (Jen Heredia)

Connor Scott (Bureau Valley, sr.): Scott was great on the Storm, recording an area-best 91 tackles in nine games with 42 solos and 49 assists, finishing as the No. 1 tackler in program history. He received Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.

Connor Scott

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Troy Anderson (A-L-O, sr.): The senior from Ohio was a First-Team North 2 All-Conference selection for the state champion Clippers for the fourth year. He had 64 tackles and led the 8-Man Football team with nine interceptions.

Troy Anderson

Ace Christiansen (Princeton, jr.): Christiansen was the Tigers ace in the hole on defense, making 48 tackles. He was named First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Gianni Guerrini (Hall, sr.): Guerrini, who was the Red Devils QB, was named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Gianni Guerrini (Photo provided by Jen Heredia)

Bryce Helms (Bureau Valley, jr.): The Storm QB was also a leader on defense with 57 tackles. He was named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Bryce Helms

Noah LaPorte (Princeton, jr.): The IHSFCA Class 3 All-Stater was an equal force on defense as on offense, recording four interceptions, including a “pick six,” and 46 tackles. He was also an unanimous Three Rivers East All-Conference selection at DB.

Cody Winn (A-L-O, so.): The sophomore from LaMoille helped the Clippers win the 8-Man State Championship, receiving First-Team North 2 All-Conference selection for the second year. He had 46 tackles and four interceptions.

Cody Winn (Photo provided by Cody Winn)

PLACE KICKER/PUNTER

Carlos Benavidez (Princeton, sr.): The senior kicker was named First-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference, scoring 29 points for the Tigers. He had a key onside kick in the Tigers’ playoff win over Monmouth-Roseville.

Carlos Benavidez (Mike Vaughn)

SPECIAL MENTION

Bennett Williams (Princeton, sr., DT): The Tigers standout had his season cut short with a Week 5 knee injury. He still recorded 34 tackles and four sacks in a shortened seasoned. The Air Force Academy commit was named Second-Team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Bennett Williams (Mike Vaughn)

HONORABLE MENTION

A-L-O: Brayden Klein (jr., RB/LB), Vincent Zembruski (sr., E).

Bureau Valley: Bryce Helms (jr., QB), Aiden Morris (sr., T/DT), Brock Shane (sr., E).

Hall: Joseph Bacidore (sr., LB), Braden Curran (so., RB/DB), Aiden Redcliff (so, LB), DeAnthony Weatherspoon (sr., DB).

Princeton: Preston Arkels (sr., RB), Carlos Benavidez (sr., DB), Common Green (jr., LB), Andrew Peacock (sr., LB).

St. Bede: Joe Bima (sr., OL/DT), Evan Entrican (sr., WR/DB), Halden Hueneburg (jr., LB), Mason Moreno (jr., T/DT, Hunter Savage (sr., E).

Note: Only members of the Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio football team from LaMoille and Ohio are eligible for the All-BCR team.