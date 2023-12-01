St. Francis' Dom Beres (5) runs after the catch against Morgan Park during a class 5A state quarterfinal football game at St. Francis High School in Wheaton on Saturday, Nov 11, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Here is the 2023 Kane County Chronicle all-area football team.

Player of the Year

St. Francis senior quarterback Alessio Milivojevic. Photo courtesy of St. Francis athletics.

Alessio Milivojevic, St. Francis, senior, quarterback: Milivojevic led St. Francis to the Class 5A state semifinals and put up spectacular numbers along the way. Milivojevic completed 251-of-345 passes for 3,408 passing yards, 73% completion percentage, 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions and also had 331 rushing yards. Milivojevic was named the CCL Orange Division Player of the Year, first-team all CCL, and a IHSFCA Class 5A first-team selection. Milivojevic is a Ball State University commit.

First Team Offense

Batavia senior quarterback Ryan Boe. Photo courtesy of Ced Jay Photography/Batavia Football (Cedric Jones)

Ryan Boe, Batavia, senior, quarterback: Boe led Batavia to the Class 7A state semifinals, completing 186-of-284 passes for 2,963 passing yards, a 65% completion percentage, 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions, and 502 rushing yards. Boe was named DuKane Conference offensive MVP, all-conference, and a IHSFCA Class 7A first-team selection. Boe is committed to North Dakota State University.

Batavia senior Charlie Whelpley. Photo courtesy of Ced Jay Photography/Batavia Football. (Cedric Jones)

Charlie Whelpley, Batavia, senior, running back: Whelpley, an all-DuKane Conference selection, had 763 rushing yards on 133 carries, 11 rushing touchdowns, 597 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns and punted for the conference champions.

St. Francis' TyVonn Ransom. Photo courtesy of SF Athletics.

TyVonn Ransom, St. Francis, junior, running back: Ransom had 1,360 rushing yards on 245 carries and 10 rushing touchdowns. Ransom had 197 receiving yards on 21 catches.

Kaneland senior Aric Johnson. Photo courtesy of Kaneland Athletics.

Aric Johnson, Kaneland, senior, wideout/DB: Johnson had 35 receptions for 839 yards and nine touchdowns. On the ground, Johnson had 36 carries for 263 yards and three rushing scores. Defensively, he had 22 tackles and two interceptions.

St. Francis' Ian Willis. Photo courtesy of SF Athletics.

Ian Willis, St. Francis, junior, wideout: Willis finished with 80 catches for 1,072 reception yards and 17 touchdowns.

St. Charles North senior Jake Mettetal. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

Jake Mettetal, St. Charles North, senior, wideout: Mettetal set the program record for receptions and receiving yards. Mettetal, an all-DuKane Conference selection, finished with 53 catches for 690 yards and six touchdowns.

Batavia senior Luke Alwin. Photo courtesy of Ced Jay Photography/Batavia Football. (Cedric Jones)

Luke Alwin, Batavia, senior, wideout: Alwin, an All-DuKane Conference selection, blossomed into a top receiving threat for the Bulldogs. Alwin finished with 595 receiving yards on 34 catches with nine touchdowns.

Geneva junior Talyn Taylor. Photo courtesy of Geneva Athletics.

Talyn Taylor, Geneva, junior, wideout: Injuries slowed his season, but the top-flight Taylor managed 32 catches for 512 yards and six touchdowns in eight games played.

St. Charles North senior Jake Furtney. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

Jake Furtney , St. Charles North, senior, TE/LB: The all-state and DuKane Conference selection, Furtney finished with 46 catches, 536 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, Furtney had 70 tackles, 15 for-loss, and seven sacks.

Batavia senior Nick Ruiz. Photo courtesy of Ced Jay Photography/Batavia Football. (Cedric Jones)

Nick Ruiz, Batavia, senior, OL: Ruiz anchored the right tackle position for the Bulldogs that averaged 237 passing yards, 189 rushing yards and 37 points per game.

Batavia senior Frank Porcaro. Photo courtesy of Ced Jay Photography/Batavia Football. (Cedric Jones)

Frank Porcaro, Batavia, senior, OG: Porcaro anchored the right guard position that averaged 237 passing yards, 189 rushing yards and 37 points per game.

St. Francis' Antonio Gutierrez. Photo courtesy of SF Athletics.

Antonio Gutierrez, St. Francis, senior, OG: Gutierrez was named first-team all-Chicago Catholic League for the Class 5A state semifinalists.

First Team Defense

Batavia senior Jordan Buckley. Photo courtesy of Ced Jay Photography/Batavia Football. (Cedric Jones)

Jordan Buckley, Batavia, senior, lineman: Buckley, a Western Michigan verbal commit, finished with 30 tackles, seven for loss, three sacks and nine QB hurries.

Batavia junior Malachi Smith. Photo courtesy of Ced Jay Photography/Batavia Football. (Cedric Jones)

Malachi Smith, Batavia, junior, lineman: A true nose tackle, Smith anchored the center of Batavia’s defensive line in his first season there after moving from Texas. Smith finished with 28 tackles, 12 for loss, two sacks and 21 QB hurries.

Geneva senior Rocco DiLeonardi. Photo courtesy of Geneva Athletics.

Rocco DiLeonardi, Geneva, senior, lineman: DiLeonardi, the University of St. Thomas commit, finished with 41 tackles, five for loss and three sacks.

Batavia senior Ben Fiegel. Photo courtesy of Ced Jay Photography/Batavia Football. (Cedric Jones)

Ben Fiegel, Batavia, senior, linebacker: The DuKane Conference defensive MVP, Fiegel feasted for 105 tackles, 12 for loss, two sacks and 13 QB hurries. Fiegel was an all-conference selection and is a Southern Illinois commit.

St. Francis' Dom Beres. Photo courtesy of SF Athletics.

Dom Beres, St. Francis, senior, linebacker: The Class 5A IHSFCA first-team selection, Beres finished with 177 tackles (125 solo), 10 for-loss, three sacks and eight QB hurries. Beres was a CCL/ESCC Orange all-conference selection.

Geneva senior Tommy Diamond. Photo courtesy of Geneva Athletics.

Tommy Diamond, Geneva, senior, linebacker: Diamond, the all-DuKane Conference selection, finished with 58 tackles, six for loss, one interception and one fumble.

Kaneland senior Josh Mauthe. Photo courtesy of Kaneland Athletics.

Josh Mauthe, Kaneland, senior, linebacker/running back: Mauthe had 63 tackles and 10 for-loss defensively. Offensively, Mauthe had 957 rushing yards and 15 TDs.

Geneva senior Charlie Winterhalter. Photo courtesy of Geneva Athletics.

Charlie Winterhalter, Geneva, senior, defensive back: Winterhalter finished with an astounding 94 tackles, four for loss, for the Vikings.

Batavia junior Chase Osborne. Photo courtesy of Ced Jay Photography/Batavia Football. (Cedric Jones)

Chase Osborne, Batavia, junior, defensive back: Osborne, who played corner and safety, finished with 110 tackles, eight for-loss and two sacks as an all-DuKane Conference selection.

Batavia senior Kyle Porter. Photo courtesy of Ced Jay Photography/Batavia Football. (Cedric Jones)

Kyle Porter, Batavia, senior, defensive back: Porter, an all-DuKane Conference selection, finished with 61 tackles, two for loss, and averaged nearly five tackles per game.

First-Team Special Teams

St. Charles North senior Hunter Liszka. Photo courtesy of SCN Athletics.

Hunter Liszka, St. Charles North, senior, kicker: Liszka finished this season 38 of 42 on extra points and was seven of 10 on field goals made. Liszka’s long for the 2023 season was 41 yards.

Second Team Offense

QB: Troyer Carlson, Kaneland, senior; Ethan Plumb, St. Charles North, junior; Nate Stempowski, Geneva, senior

RB: Zack Granberg, Batavia, senior; Michael Rumoro, Geneva, junior; Joell Holloman, St. Charles North, junior; Dom DeBlasio, Kaneland, senior

WR: Isaiah Brown, Batavia, junior; Charlie Bolsoni, St. Charles East, senior; Sheko Gjokaj, St. Charles East, sophomore; Anthony Taormina, St. Charles North, senior

TE: CJ Valente, Batavia, senior

Lineman: Jonathan Brown, Batavia, senior, Jack David, Batavia, senior, Brendan Conklin, Batavia, senior; Jack Donovan, St. Francis, senior; Bodey McCaslin, St. Charles East, senior; Trey Pearson, Burlington Central, senior

Second-Team Defense

Lineman: Charlie Reynolds, Marmion, senior; Cody Heeringa, Batavia, senior

LB: Ben Brown, Batavia, senior; RJ Bohr, Batavia, junior; Aidan McClure, St. Charles North; Riley Sprindis, St. Charles North, senior

DB: Josh Kahley, Batavia, junior; Eli Curry, Geneva, senior; Michael Hyde, St. Charles North, senior, defensive back

K: Pat McNamara, Batavia senior