Here is the 2023 Kane County Chronicle all-area football team.
Player of the Year
Alessio Milivojevic, St. Francis, senior, quarterback: Milivojevic led St. Francis to the Class 5A state semifinals and put up spectacular numbers along the way. Milivojevic completed 251-of-345 passes for 3,408 passing yards, 73% completion percentage, 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions and also had 331 rushing yards. Milivojevic was named the CCL Orange Division Player of the Year, first-team all CCL, and a IHSFCA Class 5A first-team selection. Milivojevic is a Ball State University commit.
First Team Offense
Ryan Boe, Batavia, senior, quarterback: Boe led Batavia to the Class 7A state semifinals, completing 186-of-284 passes for 2,963 passing yards, a 65% completion percentage, 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions, and 502 rushing yards. Boe was named DuKane Conference offensive MVP, all-conference, and a IHSFCA Class 7A first-team selection. Boe is committed to North Dakota State University.
Charlie Whelpley, Batavia, senior, running back: Whelpley, an all-DuKane Conference selection, had 763 rushing yards on 133 carries, 11 rushing touchdowns, 597 receiving yards, four receiving touchdowns and punted for the conference champions.
TyVonn Ransom, St. Francis, junior, running back: Ransom had 1,360 rushing yards on 245 carries and 10 rushing touchdowns. Ransom had 197 receiving yards on 21 catches.
Aric Johnson, Kaneland, senior, wideout/DB: Johnson had 35 receptions for 839 yards and nine touchdowns. On the ground, Johnson had 36 carries for 263 yards and three rushing scores. Defensively, he had 22 tackles and two interceptions.
Ian Willis, St. Francis, junior, wideout: Willis finished with 80 catches for 1,072 reception yards and 17 touchdowns.
Jake Mettetal, St. Charles North, senior, wideout: Mettetal set the program record for receptions and receiving yards. Mettetal, an all-DuKane Conference selection, finished with 53 catches for 690 yards and six touchdowns.
Luke Alwin, Batavia, senior, wideout: Alwin, an All-DuKane Conference selection, blossomed into a top receiving threat for the Bulldogs. Alwin finished with 595 receiving yards on 34 catches with nine touchdowns.
Talyn Taylor, Geneva, junior, wideout: Injuries slowed his season, but the top-flight Taylor managed 32 catches for 512 yards and six touchdowns in eight games played.
Jake Furtney , St. Charles North, senior, TE/LB: The all-state and DuKane Conference selection, Furtney finished with 46 catches, 536 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, Furtney had 70 tackles, 15 for-loss, and seven sacks.
Nick Ruiz, Batavia, senior, OL: Ruiz anchored the right tackle position for the Bulldogs that averaged 237 passing yards, 189 rushing yards and 37 points per game.
Frank Porcaro, Batavia, senior, OG: Porcaro anchored the right guard position that averaged 237 passing yards, 189 rushing yards and 37 points per game.
Antonio Gutierrez, St. Francis, senior, OG: Gutierrez was named first-team all-Chicago Catholic League for the Class 5A state semifinalists.
First Team Defense
Jordan Buckley, Batavia, senior, lineman: Buckley, a Western Michigan verbal commit, finished with 30 tackles, seven for loss, three sacks and nine QB hurries.
Malachi Smith, Batavia, junior, lineman: A true nose tackle, Smith anchored the center of Batavia’s defensive line in his first season there after moving from Texas. Smith finished with 28 tackles, 12 for loss, two sacks and 21 QB hurries.
Rocco DiLeonardi, Geneva, senior, lineman: DiLeonardi, the University of St. Thomas commit, finished with 41 tackles, five for loss and three sacks.
Ben Fiegel, Batavia, senior, linebacker: The DuKane Conference defensive MVP, Fiegel feasted for 105 tackles, 12 for loss, two sacks and 13 QB hurries. Fiegel was an all-conference selection and is a Southern Illinois commit.
Dom Beres, St. Francis, senior, linebacker: The Class 5A IHSFCA first-team selection, Beres finished with 177 tackles (125 solo), 10 for-loss, three sacks and eight QB hurries. Beres was a CCL/ESCC Orange all-conference selection.
Tommy Diamond, Geneva, senior, linebacker: Diamond, the all-DuKane Conference selection, finished with 58 tackles, six for loss, one interception and one fumble.
Josh Mauthe, Kaneland, senior, linebacker/running back: Mauthe had 63 tackles and 10 for-loss defensively. Offensively, Mauthe had 957 rushing yards and 15 TDs.
Charlie Winterhalter, Geneva, senior, defensive back: Winterhalter finished with an astounding 94 tackles, four for loss, for the Vikings.
Chase Osborne, Batavia, junior, defensive back: Osborne, who played corner and safety, finished with 110 tackles, eight for-loss and two sacks as an all-DuKane Conference selection.
Kyle Porter, Batavia, senior, defensive back: Porter, an all-DuKane Conference selection, finished with 61 tackles, two for loss, and averaged nearly five tackles per game.
First-Team Special Teams
Hunter Liszka, St. Charles North, senior, kicker: Liszka finished this season 38 of 42 on extra points and was seven of 10 on field goals made. Liszka’s long for the 2023 season was 41 yards.
Second Team Offense
QB: Troyer Carlson, Kaneland, senior; Ethan Plumb, St. Charles North, junior; Nate Stempowski, Geneva, senior
RB: Zack Granberg, Batavia, senior; Michael Rumoro, Geneva, junior; Joell Holloman, St. Charles North, junior; Dom DeBlasio, Kaneland, senior
WR: Isaiah Brown, Batavia, junior; Charlie Bolsoni, St. Charles East, senior; Sheko Gjokaj, St. Charles East, sophomore; Anthony Taormina, St. Charles North, senior
TE: CJ Valente, Batavia, senior
Lineman: Jonathan Brown, Batavia, senior, Jack David, Batavia, senior, Brendan Conklin, Batavia, senior; Jack Donovan, St. Francis, senior; Bodey McCaslin, St. Charles East, senior; Trey Pearson, Burlington Central, senior
Second-Team Defense
Lineman: Charlie Reynolds, Marmion, senior; Cody Heeringa, Batavia, senior
LB: Ben Brown, Batavia, senior; RJ Bohr, Batavia, junior; Aidan McClure, St. Charles North; Riley Sprindis, St. Charles North, senior
DB: Josh Kahley, Batavia, junior; Eli Curry, Geneva, senior; Michael Hyde, St. Charles North, senior, defensive back
K: Pat McNamara, Batavia senior