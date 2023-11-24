Wilmington rolls over Athens for second IHSA Class 2A title in three years

NORMAL - Wilmington rode its defense and workhorse running back Kyle Farrell to its second state championship in three seasons and third in the last decade.

Farrell ran for 192 yards and his 78-yard touchdown dash on the second play of the fourth quarter Friday all but wrapped up the title for the Wildcats, who topped Athens 28-3 in the Class 2A state championship game at Hancock Stadium.

The Wildcats (13-1) also won the 2A championship in 2021 and a Class 3A title in 2014, giving coach Jeff Reents his third championship Friday.

The Wilmington defense held Athens (11-3) to 104 yards.

A 4-yard touchdown run by Ryan Kettman gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 34 seconds left in the first quarter. Quarterback scored on a 1-yard sneak on fourth down to cap an 8 minutes, 23 second drive opening the third quarter and stretch the lead to 14-3.

Jake Castle added a 3-yard touchdown run for Wilmington in the fourth quarter.