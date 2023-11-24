IHSA Class 6A playoffs: Cary-Grove vs. East St. Louis preview capsule

Cary-Grove (11-2) vs. East St. Louis (11-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium.

About the Trojans: Cary-Grove is in the 6A title game for the third time in five seasons. The Trojans won state championships in 2018 and 2021. … Trojans coach Brad Seaburg has a winning percentage of .816 (124-28) in 13 seasons at C-G. Last year’s 3-6 finish was his only losing season. … C-G is 16-1 in its last 17 playoff games, dating back through the 2018 state title run. The Trojans’ only postseason loss since 2018 was a 14-13 setback against Prairie Ridge in the 2019 quarterfinals. … FB Logan Abrams took over the area rushing lead last week and has 1,493 yards with 24 touchdowns. RB Andrew Prio has 1,228 yards on 80 carries, for a 15.4-yard average per carry. … WB Peyton Seaburg, the coach’s son, has rushed for 683 yards. Seaburg has completed 16 of 28 passes for the season, with 10 of those going for touchdowns. Jake Hornok (four), Prio (three) and Luca Vivaldelli (three) have the TD grabs. … This is C-G’s seventh state championship game appearance since 2004, the Trojans are 3-3 in title games.

About the Flyers: East St. Louis has 10 state championships in its history, with six under legendary coach Bob Shannon in the 1980s and 1990s and four under Sunkett since 2008. … The Flyers beat Prairie Ridge for the 6A title in 2019 and again last season. They are playing in their fourth straight championship game. … Sunkett won a state title in Missouri with St. Louis Riverview Gardens in 1998 and won 7A titles in 2008 and 2016, then 6A titles in 2019 and 2021. … East St. Louis’ enrollment (1,194) would put the Flyers in Class 5A, but they have petitioned the IHSA for years to play up a class. … The Flyers’ offensive line last season was similar in size to an NFL line. This group is smaller, but still averages 278 pounds across, easily the largest group C-G has seen. … QB Robert Battle, an NCAA Division I Lindenwood commit, is a 6-0, 180-pound senior who has started since his freshman year. He is completing 62.8% of his passes and has thrown for 2,029 yards. … Battle also leads the Flyers in rushing with 714 yards. RBs Larevious Woods (483, seven TDs) and TaRyan Martin (451, 11 TDs) are the other top rushers. … WRs Jesse Watson (32 receptions, 571 yards, six TDs), Rico Bond (32, 485, seven) and Christopher Bennett Jr. (25, 487, three) are the top receivers. … Sunkett is 252-76 in his career for a .768 winning percentage.

FND pick: East St. Louis.