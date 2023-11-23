IHSA football playoffs: The Herald-News championship round preview capsules

Note: All games at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium in Normal

Class 8A

Lincoln-Way East's Zion Gist runs the ball during the IHSA Class 8A semifinals against Barrington.

Loyola (13-0) vs. Lincoln-Way East (13-0)

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Loyola 13, Lincoln-Way East 3 (2022 Class 8A championship)

About the Ramblers: Loyola seems to have a factory of sorts in building rosters that mirror successful rosters of the past. Like many successful Ramblers teams, this one is entrenched on the defensive side of the ball. York’s two first-half touchdowns were a bit of a shock in the semifinal round, considering the Ramblers had previously given up double-digit points to only two opponents (Brother Rice and Mount Carmel) all season, but the unit can be trusted to keep almost any opponent in check. Loyola entered the season with some offensive questions, but all of them have been answered with authority. QB Ryan Fitzgerald has been sensational and has capably filled the key role on the Ramblers’ offense. He’s thrown only one interception all season and engineered an offense that has remarkable balance with almost equal passing and rushing yardage on the season. The running game is a combination effort once again. Last season, the running game was fueled by a committee largely because of injuries. This season, it is still a committee, but a healthy one anchored by Drew MacPherson and Finn Miller. Fitzgerald also has contributed 500-plus rushing yards to the cause. Loyola also has a big-play specialist on the outside, WR Nicholas Arogundade. If a big play needs to be made downfield, Arogundade likely will be in the middle of it.

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East has a truly dominant defensive unit, and it’s been flexing its muscle for the entire postseason. It hadn’t surrendered a postseason point until Barrington finally broke through in the semifinals. The Griffins have pitched five shutouts this season, and no opponent has posted more than 14 points against the unit for the entire season. It’s hard to pick an obvious standout on the unit, as it works so well because of the contributions from each level of the defense, but it is hard to overstate the value of linebacker Conner Durkin, who leads the team with 122 tackles. With that, he’s become the school’s all-time leading tackler. At a school such as Lincoln-Way East, residing at the top of that list means surpassing some very strong players along the way. The defensive line also plays a big part, with junior defensive end Caden O’Rourke and his linemates spending most plays causing havoc in opposing backfields. The offense isn’t as heralded as the defense; the Griffins have taken some time to find their identity on that side of the ball. But that development has come, and with it Lincoln-Way East has an offensive attack that gives opponents plenty to deal with. The Griffins have developed a two-headed monster in the backfield – Nuri Muhammad and Zion Gist as a tandem have combined for 2,100-plus yards and 32 touchdowns. The passing game, led capably by Braden Tischer, also has added another imposing piece to the equation by moving Stephan Gardner-Gist full time to wide receiver. The explosive Gist-Gardner had a big day against Barrington in the semifinals and could be a difference-maker in the final.

Friday Night Drive pick: Loyola

Class 5A

Joliet Catholic (10-3) vs. Nazareth (8-5)

When: 10 a.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Nazareth 49, Joliet Catholic 20 (2018)

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic has a rich playoff history, if not the richest, in Illinois football. And there’s something to be said for a program that understands what it takes to get it done at this time of year. The Hilltoppers clearly have found their playoff gear after a bit of an up-and-down regular season ... by Joliet Catholic standards, anyway. After a number of close calls that ended in both wins and losses, the Hilltoppers have won four playoff games by an average of 32 points. It’s been something of a back-to-basics run through the playoffs so far, with a sprinkle or two of offensive diversity keeping opponents off balance. The Hilltoppers still are anchored in the running game with an attack led by HJ Grigsby and Keegan Farnaus, but Joliet Catholic can move the ball in other ways. Adrian Washington has accounted for 700 yards receiving, and QB Anthony Munoz has thrown for 17 scores. But as always, it comes back to the defense. Wisconsin-bound defensive tackle Dillan Johnson receives and deserves plenty of acclaim, but perhaps the real beauty of the unit comes from the fact that it can and has gotten major contributions from all over the field on a regular basis. Mitchell Ragusa, Nico Ronchetti, Max Hvratin, Zak Beitler and Griffin Alessio are just a few of the players capable of making loud contributions to the overall cause.

About the Roadrunners: Whatever happens in the title game, Nazareth already has made IHSA history just by reaching the state final. The Roadrunners are the first team to reach a championship game after starting 0-4 and the only finalist to ever get to a title game with five regular-season losses. Nazareth has a bit of track record of making what seems impossible very possible. It’s important to not take too much stock in Nazareth’s 0-4 start. The Roadrunners lost three of those games by a touchdown or less, and the Nazareth team that played in those games barely resembles the current one. Despite the fact that this core is defending the Class 5A title, it’s still a young team, with only five senior starters. It clearly has grown up on the job. QB Logan Malachuk has passed for more than 3,000 yards on the season with 29 scores, clearly the preferred method for the Roadrunners to move the football, but Nazareth has added an interesting offensive wrinkle in recent weeks, placing standout sophomore linebacker Lesroy Tittle in the backfield on a somewhat regular basis. Tittle isn’t the only key defensive component for Nazareth. DL Gabe Kaminski is a major problem for any opponent, as he leads the team in tackles (116), sacks (15) and tackles for loss (37).

FND pick: Joliet Catholic

Class 2A

Wilmington's Kyle Farrell (8) runs towards the sidelines during Class 2A semifinals against Moroa-Forsyth at Wimington.

Wilmington (12-1) vs. Athens (11-2)

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Wildcats: Wilmington’s postseason recipe pays off more dividends, as the Wildcats are heading to their second state title game in three seasons with eyes on giving the school its third state title. Wilmington’s potent ground game is operating as a well-oiled machine right now, and at its apex it’s the only thing the Wildcats need. RB Kyle Farrell has surpassed the 2,000-yard rushing barrier on the season with 32 scores, and although he’s the workhorse, the Wildcats’ ability to get contributions from other backs doesn’t allow teams to fully key on Farrell. That symbiosis is problematic for opposing defenses who know very well what they will likely see from Wilmington but seem almost powerless to stop it. In a perfect world for Wilmington, it wouldn’t be throwing the football (the Wildcats attempted no passes in the semifinals), but QB Cade McCubbin is a valuable piece in the Wilmington attack. He has attempted only 31 passes all season but runs the Wilmington offense with a steady hand and is ready to step up if need be. Wilmington’s defense is typically geared to stop the opposing team’s running attack and usually does so with authority, but it deftly switched gears last week against a pass-heavy Maroa-Forsyth team. Its secondary came through with flying colors. Safety Reid Juster was around the ball all night and provides an X-factor of sorts for Wilmington’s special teams units after booting a 54-yard field goal that was key in Wilmington’s win over Seneca in the quarterfinals.

About the Warriors: Unlike most of the teams in this year’s state finals, Athens is making its first appearance in a state championship. You wouldn’t know that by the way it has navigated its way through the bottom of the Class 2A bracket. The Warriors survived a scare in the quarterfinals, edging Nashville when it missed a field goal at the horn, but largely have rolled to postseason wins in the other three games. The defense has raised its game a bit in the postseason after having some trouble keeping some teams in check in the regular season. Athens plays some strong competition in the Sangamo, with Wilmington and Athens sharing a common opponent in Maroa-Forysth. Athens lost its regular-season matchup with Maroa-Forsyth 28-21 in Week 9, but using the transitive property to consider that Wilmington will roll here because of that result might be a mistake. There’s quite a few similarities on paper between these teams. Athens has a pair of rushers who have amassed more than 1,600 yards, and the Warriors also infrequently throw the football. This game likely will come down to limiting mistakes and who better executes offensively what they hope to do.

FND pick: Wilmington