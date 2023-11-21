IHSA Class 8A playoffs: Stephon Gardner-Gist shifts focus to receiver, sparks Lincoln-Way East offense

One of Lincoln-Way East’s strategies to jump-start its offense was evident early and often in Saturday’s Class 8A semifinal against Barrington.

It was a simple one – get Stephon Gardner-Gist the ball.

Griffins’ quarterback Braden Tischer completed 14 passes in the 49-6 win. Twelve of them were to Gardner-Gist, who piled up 118 receiving yards.

“The coaches wanted to get me involved,” Gardner-Gist said. “I moved from DB to receiver for a business decision for the team and they wanted to get me the ball and see what I could do with it.”

Gardner-Gist’s ability to keep the offense moving was one of the biggest keys in the semifinal rout, which sent the Griffins (13-0) to the 8A championship showdown against Loyola (13-0), set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.

It’s a rematch of the 2022 championship game, which the Ramblers won 13-3.

Gardner-Gist played defensive back all last season. This year, he’s played both ways along with returning kicks and punts.

“It’s tiring,” he said. “But I’ve got to do whatever it takes for the team.”

Wanting to maximize Gardner-Gist’s talent and limit his workload in the playoffs, the Griffins’ coaching staff decided to have him focus on offense and use him less or not at all on defense.

That move certainly seemed to pay off Saturday.

“Stephon Gardner-Gist being over there on offense full-time is helping a lot,” Lincoln-Way East coach Rob Zvonar said. “He’s really giving us a spark. He was going both ways and we decided to commit him more full-time to offense He’s an electrifying punt and kick returner, too. He just really makes it go for us.”

Gardner-Gist had played receiver before last season, so it is certainly not entirely new to him. But he’s had to learn the Griffins’ offense and has gotten more comfortable as the year has gone on.

“I’ve been learning to play with my team,” he said.

Lincoln-Way East's Zion Gist runs for a first down during the class 8A second round playoff game against Minooka on Friday, Nov. 03, 2023, at Franfort. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Network) (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

One member of the Lincoln-Way East offense who is excited to have Gardner-Gist in the huddle with him more often is his brother, junior running back Zion Gist.

Zion Gist ran for a 4-yard touchdown Saturday and has been part of a dynamic backfield duo with senior Nuri Muhammad all season.

“He brings a lot of electricity and speed to our offense that we needed,” Zion said of Stephon. “It’s great to have him over here.”

Lincoln-Way East shut out its first three playoff opponents before allowing six points Saturday. The defense has been lights-out, but the Griffins’ offense had struggled a bit before the semifinal.

Gardner-Gist knew it was important for the unit to break out before the championship game.

“Defense always sets the tone,” he said. “We’ve been talking and we wanted to come out and play with all units as one. The offense stepped up and every other unit did as well.”

With pretty much everyone expecting a defensive showdown in Saturday’s championship game, a couple of big plays on offense for either team could make the difference.

Tischer is confident Gardner-Gist is one guy who could provide those for the Griffins.

“Last year, he only played DB, but this year he’s been going both ways again and he’s just been balling all over,” Tischer said. “Put the ball in his hands and he’s going to make a play. He’s a heck of a player.”

Last season, Gardner-Gist was helping the defense keep Lincoln-Way East in the game against Loyola before the Griffins ultimately came up short. Zion Gist was a sophomore who was not on the active roster for the game.

A year later, the brothers are ready to take on Loyola together, hoping for a different outcome.

“This time, we’re both on the same field and seeing what we can do together,” Gardner-Gist said. “It’s exciting. I’ve been praying for moments like this since I was 6 or 7 years old in little league.”