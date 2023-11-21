November 21, 2023
Friday Night Drive Week 13 Power Rankings: Top 4 teams earn title spots, other Top 10′s not as fortunate

Downers Grove North moves into the Top 5

By Steve Soucie
Mt. Carmel players celebrate after scoring a touchdown against Batavia during a class 7A semifinal football playoff game at Mt. Carmel High School in Chicago on Saturday, Nov 18, 2023. Mt. Carmel dominated in the only game between two teams that entered the week in the Top 5 of the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

The semifinal round did exactly what it was expected to do, eliminated a healthy chunk of teams ranked in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings.

The top four teams earned placement in championship weekend as Loyola, Lincoln-Way East, Mount Carmel and East St. Louis earned wins without too much difficulty. Five other members of the Top 10 weren’t as fortunate as they saw their seasons come to an end, three courtesy of those ranked in the Top 3.

Downers Grove North continued its climb up the Top 25 and has now earned its place in the top five as it enters the Class 7A title game.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Rankings: