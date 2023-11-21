Friday Night Drive Week 13 Power Rankings: Top 4 teams earn title spots, other Top 10′s not as fortunate

The semifinal round did exactly what it was expected to do, eliminated a healthy chunk of teams ranked in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings.

The top four teams earned placement in championship weekend as Loyola, Lincoln-Way East, Mount Carmel and East St. Louis earned wins without too much difficulty. Five other members of the Top 10 weren’t as fortunate as they saw their seasons come to an end, three courtesy of those ranked in the Top 3.

Downers Grove North continued its climb up the Top 25 and has now earned its place in the top five as it enters the Class 7A title game.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Rankings: