IHSA rules Peoria must forfeit its seven victories from 2023 season

The Illinois High School Association announced on Thursday that Peoria High School will forfeit all seven victories it achieved in 2023 due to the use of an ineligible player.

Those victories were achieved over Danville, Urbana, Manual, Richwoods, Bloomington, Normal West and Peoria Notre Dame. Peoria lost in the opening round of the Class 5Aplayoffs to Joliet Catholic.

IHSA executive director Craig Anderson released a statement Thursday morning announcing the ruling.

“It is disappointing any time that we must issue forfeits, but it remains imperative that IHSA member schools adhere to the Association’s by-laws,” Anderson said in the statement. “My experiences with the Peoria High School administration and athletic department have always been positive, and I believe they have taken this matter very seriously and are taking steps to ensure that a similar situation does not unfold again in the future.”

Had the forfeiture situation been discovered prior to the postseason it would have not altered the playoff fate of any of the teams affected in regards to admission to the playoff field. It would have improved the seedings of Danville, Bloomington, Normal West and Peoria Notre Dame.

It would, however, have created a field vacancy left by Peoria’s forfeitures, which would have been filled by Marist, the first 4-5 at-large team left out of the playoffs.