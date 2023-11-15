IHSA Football: Princeton’s Payne Miller, Noah LaPorte named IHSFCA Class 3A All State

Two members of Princeton’s quarterfinal team, four players from Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio’s 8-Man Association state finalist and a St. Bede senior have been named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State Team.

Princeton senior Payne Miller (OL/DL) and junior Noah LaPorte (WR/DB) were named to the IHSFCA Class 3A first team. Their selection follows the Bureau County selections of 2023 graduates Teagan Davis, of Princeton, and Mac Resetich, of Hall.

Princeton lineman Payne Miller lifts teammate Noah LaPorte after he scored a touchdown at Bureau Valley. Both were named First Team All-State. (Mike Vaughn)

Also named to the Class 3A team were George Asay (WR/RB/LB) and Alex Marre (RB/WR) of Montini Catholic, which defeated the Tigers, 27-9, in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio placed Brennan Blaine (TE/DL), Quinn Leffelman (RB/DL) and Landon Montavon (OL/DL) on the 8-Man Football Association All-State first team, while teammate Landon Whelchel (RB/LB) was honorable mention.

St. Bede senior quarterback Max Bray received Class 1A honorable mention honors.

St. Bede quarterback Max Bray stiff arms an Elmwood Park's defender and scores a touchdown on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 in Peru. (Kyle Russell)

Kewanee senior Brady Clark (QB/DB/K), who broke a century long scoring record for the Boilermakers, was named to the Class 4A first team. Junior teammate Alex Duarte (RB/LB) received honorable mention.

Also from around the area, junior Zebulon Rashid of Annawan-Wethersfield was named to the Class 1A first team and junior Landon Bull (LB/OL), of Rockridge, and senior Chris Peura (OL/DL), of Seneca, were named to the Class 2A first team. Vaughn Frere, of Rockridge, received honorable mention.