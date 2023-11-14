Friday Night Drive Week 12 Power Rankings: Top-ranked squads keep clearing their paths

Most of the top 10 teams in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings seem determined to hold on to their lofty perches for as long as they can.

Eight of the top 10 won in quarterfinal-round matchups over the weekend, and the two teams (Kankakee and Edwardsville) that fell lost to other teams that were ranked among the top eight.

It isn’t possible for there not to be some upheaval in the rankings in semifinal week. The new top 10 includes eight teams that will play one another in this round, assuring at least some movement in the poll next week.

But for this week, stability reigns supreme. There were no changes to the top 6 teams, with Normal Community and Wheaton St. Francis moving into the Top 10.

New teams joining or returning to the poll were Cary-Grove (No. 14), Providence (No. 17), St. Laurence (No. 18), Montini (No. 19) and Byron (No. 25).

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Rankings: