Normal rallies in second half to beat Glenbard East in 7A quarterfinal

LOMBARD – In a game filled with momentum swings, Glenbard East’s football team allowed the most important one to occur Saturday afternoon.

Leading top-seeded Normal Community by 14 points at halftime, the Rams (10-2) were outscored by 31 in the second half during their eventual 45-28 Class 7A state quarterfinal loss to the Ironmen (12-0).

Tommy Davis, who rushed for 100 of his 164 yards in the second half, scored on a 65-yard touchdown on Normal’s first play from scrimmage in the third quarter to trim the Rams’ lead to 28-21.

Six plays following Brady Augstin’s interception deep in Rams’ territory, Davis scored his third touchdown of the game, this time from 6 yards out, to tie the game at 28.

After the Rams’ next possession fizzled out, the Ironmen came up with a huge special teams play as Anton Cassell blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown.

During a 6-plus minute span, the Rams watched a 14-point lead turn into a 35-28 deficit and never recovered.

“They come out and run for a touchdown on the first play, then we throw an interception and then the blocked punt,” said Rams coach John Walters. “There were runs in the game. They had theirs to start. We had ours in the middle, and they had theirs in the third quarter.

“When you look at those possessions, we gave up a big run, we threw an interception and we got a punt blocked. Good teams are going to take advantage of that — and they’re a good team.”

After Dexter Niekamp stopped Rams tailback Matt Larson (23 carries, 130 yards) a yard short on a fourth-and-2 play from near midfield late in the third quarter, the Ironmen marched inside the red zone before settling for William Castro’s 29-yard field goal to make it 38-28.

Quarterback Kyle Beaty (8 for 19, 97 yards) connected with Mar’Quan Gary on a 23-yard touchdown pass with 5:27 remaining to seal the decision.

Normal opened the game with a four-play, 67-yard drive, capped by Davis’ 10-yard touchdown run. On the next series, Gary’s 32-yard interception return for a touchdown extended the margin to 14-0 a little more than 4 minutes into the contest.

The Rams refused to budge.

Senior quarterback Blake Salvino, who completed 13-of-23 passes for 204 yards, tossed the first of his three touchdown passes — a 21-yard strike to junior receiver Chris Renford (3 catches, 111 yards) to trim the deficit to 14-7.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, Glenbard East tied the game at 14 on Salvino’s 50-yard touchdown pass to junior Amonte Cook.

Larson’s 4-yard touchdown run, capping a five-play, 83-yard drive, gave the Rams their first lead at 21-14 midway through the second quarter.

With 7.3 seconds remaining in the opening half, Salvino connected with Renford on an 82-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 28-14.

The play stunned Normal.

“We were teetering emotionally at halftime,” said Ironmen coach Jason Drengwitz.

The Rams, who lost starting guard Nate Schram to an apparent leg injury in the second quarter, enjoyed their best season since the 1999 squad reached the semifinals.

“That was tough on us — we had to reshuffle our offensive line,” Walters said of Schram’s injury.

“When you win 10 games, it’s big. When you get to play in the quarterfinals, it’s big. When you get a share of the conference championship, it’s big.

“These kids accomplished a lot. They’re not going to realize it today, but they’re going to realize it down the road, and those will be happy thoughts.”

Salvino, a two-way standout, echoed those sentiments.

“It was a great season, a historical season,” he said. “It was amazing. I’m proud of everybody.”

