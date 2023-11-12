Kyle Tutt’s resignation as Streator football coach on Tuesday board agenda

After four seasons, Kyle Tutt’s tenure as head football coach at Streator High School appears to be at an end.

The school board’s posted agenda for its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 14, includes a motion following closed session entitled: “Resignation: Head Football Coach.”

Streator went 2-7 last fall for the second consecutive season, scoring wins in Week 1 over East Peoria 74-29 and in Week 6 over Lisle 54-21. Both East Peoria and Lisle, like Streator, ultimately finished the season with two victories.

Tutt, a high school state champion quarterback at Iroquois West in 2003 who brought a possession passing philosophy with the occasional home-run ball to the traditional run-heavy Bulldogs program, saw his offense score more than 25 points in five of Streator’s nine games this past season and average 27.6 points per game.

Under Tutt, current senior Christian Benning broke all of the school’s significant single-season and career passing records. Streator’s defense, however, surrendered more than 25 points in eight of its nine contests this season, allowing an average of 38.7 points per Friday night.

In four seasons — one of them the COVID-shortened spring 2021 campaign — Tutt’s Bulldogs posted a 7-25 record and did not make the playoffs. Streator has made the IHSA postseason five times in the 50 years since a statewide playoff was introduced in 1974. The last came in 2017 under Brian Hassett.

Tutt is also a social studies teach at Streator.

Tuesday’s board meeting is scheduled to be held in the Streator High School library beginning at 6 p.m.