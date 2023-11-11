November 11, 2023
Inside the numbers: Princeton vs. Montini Catholic boxscore

By Kevin Hieronymus
Members of the Princeton High School football team break out for the final time after loosing to Montini Catholic on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at Bryant Field in Princeton. Montini won 27-9. (Scott Anderson)

Class 3A quarterfinals at Bryant Field

MONTINI CATHOLIC 27, PRINCETON 9

Team1st2nd3rd4thtotal
Montini Catholic00131427
Princeton03069

Scoring plays

PHS - Benavidez 33 FG, 0:00 2Q

MC - Florio 69 run (Stumbaugh kick), 11:04 3Q

MC - Mare 29 run (kick failed), 2:48 3Q

MC - Mare 21 run (Stumbaugh kick), 11:22 4Q

PHS - Etheridge 1 run (run failed), 5:24 4Q

MC - Mare 37 run (Stumbaugh kick), 3:59 4Q

YardsticksMCPHS
1st downs1418
by rushing1012
by passing32
by penalty14
Total yards308238
Rushing att-yards27-25150-166
Passing C-A-I11-6-010-7-0
Passing yards5772
Penalties-avg.6-503-35
Fumbles-lost1-15-2
Punts-avg.1-482-40

Individual statistics

RUSHING: MC - Mare 21-175 (3 TDs), Florio 1-69 (TD), Tenuta 2-9, James 2-2. PHS - Etheridge 21-94 (TD), Christiansen 19-49, Arkels 5-16, Lott 5-7.

PASSING: MC - Carbonara 6-11-0, 57 yards. PHS - Lott 7-10-0, 72 yards.

RECEIVING: MC - Asay 5-51, Tenuta 1-6. PHS - LaPorte 3-33, Christiansen 2-14, Reinhardt 12-25.

TACKLES: PHS - Morris 6, Odell 6, Green 5, Miller 4, Burden 4, LaPorte 4, Christiansen 4, May 1.

Time of game: 2:12.

Temperature: 51 degrees.