Inside the numbers: Princeton vs. Montini Catholic boxscore

Class 3A quarterfinals at Bryant Field
MONTINI CATHOLIC 27, PRINCETON 9
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|total
|Montini Catholic
|0
|0
|13
|14
|27
|Princeton
|0
|3
|0
|6
|9
Scoring plays
PHS - Benavidez 33 FG, 0:00 2Q
MC - Florio 69 run (Stumbaugh kick), 11:04 3Q
MC - Mare 29 run (kick failed), 2:48 3Q
MC - Mare 21 run (Stumbaugh kick), 11:22 4Q
PHS - Etheridge 1 run (run failed), 5:24 4Q
MC - Mare 37 run (Stumbaugh kick), 3:59 4Q
|Yardsticks
|MC
|PHS
|1st downs
|14
|18
|by rushing
|10
|12
|by passing
|3
|2
|by penalty
|1
|4
|Total yards
|308
|238
|Rushing att-yards
|27-251
|50-166
|Passing C-A-I
|11-6-0
|10-7-0
|Passing yards
|57
|72
|Penalties-avg.
|6-50
|3-35
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|5-2
|Punts-avg.
|1-48
|2-40
Individual statistics
RUSHING: MC - Mare 21-175 (3 TDs), Florio 1-69 (TD), Tenuta 2-9, James 2-2. PHS - Etheridge 21-94 (TD), Christiansen 19-49, Arkels 5-16, Lott 5-7.
PASSING: MC - Carbonara 6-11-0, 57 yards. PHS - Lott 7-10-0, 72 yards.
RECEIVING: MC - Asay 5-51, Tenuta 1-6. PHS - LaPorte 3-33, Christiansen 2-14, Reinhardt 12-25.
TACKLES: PHS - Morris 6, Odell 6, Green 5, Miller 4, Burden 4, LaPorte 4, Christiansen 4, May 1.
Time of game: 2:12.
Temperature: 51 degrees.