Downers Grove North football vs Lincoln-Way West: Live coverage, scores, IHSA Class 7A quarterfinal playoffs

Friday Night Drive reporter Steve Millar has live updates and scores from Saturday’s Downers Grove North vs. Lincoln-Way West football game in the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 7A playoffs.

Pregame reading:

Suburban Life football preview capsules for IHSA football playoff quarterfinals

Suburban Life football notes: Senior Jimmy Janicki provides major boost to Downers Grove North

FND Team of the Week MVP: Lincoln-Way West running back Joey Campagna

Friday Night Drive podcast, Episode 220: State quarterfinals preview