Record Newspapers football preview capsules for the quarterfinal round of the playoffs

Here are previews and picks for the quarterfinals matchups for each Record Newspapers area playoff team.

Class 4A

Sandwich (8-3) at Wheaton Academy (10-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: As Friday Night Drive’s Eddie Carifio asked on the FND Illinois Valley podcast, “Who had Sandwich in the 4A quarterfinals on their playoff bingo card?” Probably not many around the state after the Indians did not field a varsity team in 2022, but here Sandwich is, one of the final 64 teams still playing after surviving Ridgewood 49-34 in the opening round before cruising past Chicago Dyett 54-6 in Round 2. Expect this one to be more in line with the Ridgewood game than the Dyett one, with Sandwich hoping to slow down a high-scoring Wheaton Academy offense and/or keep up with it using its own run-first attack led by RBs Simeion Harris (four first-half TDs last Saturday) and Nick Michalek (95 yards rushing vs. Dyett). The Indians have scored three or more touchdowns in all but two of their games this season – both of those losses, to Richmond-Burton in Week 4 and Rochelle in Week 7 – meaning a low-scoring game, like Wheaton Academy won last Friday, probably does not favor them. This is Sandwich’s first quarterfinal appearance since going 9-3 in 2011. The Indians made the 4A semifinals in 2010.

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy is back in the Class 4A postseason for the third consecutive season and sixth time over the past nine years. The Warriors had last won a playoff game in 2021 and have never made it to Week 12. This year’s Warriors have have bucked that trend while also setting a school record for wins in a season. The tri-champions of the Chicagoland Christian Conference suffered their lone loss to Chicago Hope Academy 30-29 back in Week 4. Its been seven wins since, including a 68-0 thrashing of Chicago Phoenix to open the postseason followed by last Friday’s 12-3 slugfest win over St. Viator in which the Warriors held dynamic St. Viator QB Cooper Kmet – Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet’s younger brother – to 96 yards passing and 16 rushing. QB Brett Kasper and RB Brandon Kiebles are dangerous runners for Wheaton Academy, while kicker Ethan Head has a big leg and can turn stalled drives into three points, although he did have two field goals blocked last Friday. This is the only game in the state being played Friday and not Saturday.

Friday Night Drive pick: Wheaton Academy