IHSA Playoffs: A closer look at Princeton’s quarterfinals history

Princeton has some history when it comes to IHSA quarterfinal playoffs games.
The Tigers (10-1) will be making their seventh quarterfinal appearance when they host Lombard Montini Catholic (8-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bryant Field.
In their previous six quarters, the Tigers stand dead even at 3-3.
Princeton’s first quarterfinal was played in 1989 at Bryant Field where “Tiger Style” ran wild for a 27-14 victory over Alleman, a nemesis which had knocked the Tigers out the year before in the first round at home, 23-22.
Tiger fullback Sean Schickel famously said, “It used to be, ‘Oh my God it’s Alleman.’ Now it’s ‘Oh My God it’s Princeton.’”
That win propelled the Tigers to a 35-7 semifinal win over Marmion Academy on a brutally cold day in Aurora before falling to Belleville Althoff in the state finals.
Surprisingly, Althoff is now a 1A school, when it had been playing a predominantly a 5-6A schedule then in the old six class forrmat.
In 2002, the Tigers beat Rochester at home, 48-21, going on to fall 23-3 in semifinal play at Addison Driscoll, which has since closed her doors. Eight years later, Rochester went on to win the first of eight state championships from 2010-2019.
Another 13 years passed before the Tigers reached the quarterfinals in 2015, this time falling to IC Catholic, 37-12, their first loss of the season. It was a loss which would prove to be an all to familiar theme.
The Tigers were 38-12 winners over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in their next quarterfinal appearance in 2019, also at home.
Princeton fell to IC Catholic, 31-7 in Elmhurst in 2021 and 27-20 in overtime at home in 2022. Only one more slipped tackle by Teegan Davis on a long interception return kept the Tigers from advancing a year ago.
So, in six quarterfinal appearances, the Tigers are 3-3, going 3-2 at home with one loss on the road.
Montini Catholic has some history when it comes to quarterfinal play in Bureau County.
It beat Hall in the 1993 quarterfinals, 48-34, in Spring Valley.
It was the first of four playoffs meetings between Hall and Montini when the Broncos previously played in Class 3A. The Red Devils won a first-round meeting in 1997 and a second-round game in 1998 while the Broncos won an opener in 2000.