IHSA Playoffs: A closer look at Princeton’s quarterfinals history

Princeton has some history when it comes to IHSA quarterfinal playoffs games.

The Tigers (10-1) will be making their seventh quarterfinal appearance when they host Lombard Montini Catholic (8-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bryant Field.

In their previous six quarters, the Tigers stand dead even at 3-3.

Princeton’s first quarterfinal was played in 1989 at Bryant Field where “Tiger Style” ran wild for a 27-14 victory over Alleman, a nemesis which had knocked the Tigers out the year before in the first round at home, 23-22.

Tiger fullback Sean Schickel famously said, “It used to be, ‘Oh my God it’s Alleman.’ Now it’s ‘Oh My God it’s Princeton.’”

Jimmy "Hoops" Robbins and Princeton bulled through Rock Island Alleman 27-14 in front of a overflow crowd in a 1989 quarterfinal game at Bryant Field. (BCR file)

That win propelled the Tigers to a 35-7 semifinal win over Marmion Academy on a brutally cold day in Aurora before falling to Belleville Althoff in the state finals.

Surprisingly, Althoff is now a 1A school, when it had been playing a predominantly a 5-6A schedule then in the old six class forrmat.

In 2002, the Tigers beat Rochester at home, 48-21, going on to fall 23-3 in semifinal play at Addison Driscoll, which has since closed her doors. Eight years later, Rochester went on to win the first of eight state championships from 2010-2019.

Another 13 years passed before the Tigers reached the quarterfinals in 2015, this time falling to IC Catholic, 37-12, their first loss of the season. It was a loss which would prove to be an all to familiar theme.

The Tigers were 38-12 winners over Paxton-Buckley-Loda in their next quarterfinal appearance in 2019, also at home.

Princeton fell to IC Catholic, 31-7 in Elmhurst in 2021 and 27-20 in overtime at home in 2022. Only one more slipped tackle by Teegan Davis on a long interception return kept the Tigers from advancing a year ago.

So, in six quarterfinal appearances, the Tigers are 3-3, going 3-2 at home with one loss on the road.

Montini Catholic has some history when it comes to quarterfinal play in Bureau County.

It beat Hall in the 1993 quarterfinals, 48-34, in Spring Valley.

It was the first of four playoffs meetings between Hall and Montini when the Broncos previously played in Class 3A. The Red Devils won a first-round meeting in 1997 and a second-round game in 1998 while the Broncos won an opener in 2000.