Alden-Hebron quarterback Ben Vole was selected to the 18-player Illinois 8-Man Football Association All-State first team, which was announced Thursday.

Vole led the Giants (3-6) with 511 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. He threw for 1,365 yards and 20 touchdowns.

One of Vole’s biggest games came in Week 8 when he ran for three touchdowns, then hit Jason Weber with a pass for the game-winning touchdown in a 27-26 win over Peoria Heights.