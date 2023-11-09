Seniors Anderson, Perry key to Sandwich’s resurgence

It’s 4 a.m. in Sandwich. Parker Anderson’s alarm just went off, grabbing him from his sleep and starting his day well before anyone else in his class has even thought about getting up.

He is in his car by 4:30 a.m. headed to the YMCA, where he will lift until 7, before going back home and getting ready for school.

Monday through Friday, this is the routine of the senior running back and linebacker, who a year ago, like the rest of his small town, could not have dreamed of the scenario ahead of him - a trip to the Class 4A quarterfinals, and another opportunity to survive and advance.

Anderson is one of just eight seniors on the Sandwich roster. A year ago, when the program was without a varsity team, he played for the Illinois Crusaders, a club football team open to any homeschool, public or private school student throughout Chicagoland.

After a brief hiatus, Anderson is back home playing with his childhood friends.

“I put my life into this program ever since I was a little kid,” Anderson said. “I love football too much to stop playing.”

When Sandwich coach Kris Cassie determined he would be able to have a varsity team this year, he made sure to get a hold of Anderson to ask if he wanted to come back.

“He went home and thought about it because it was hard on him not having a team his junior year,” Cassie said. “He came back the next day and said ‘Coach, I’m ready to play.”

Anderson, who plans to attend McKendree University to be a power lifter, has been a big part of the Indians’ success this season on both sides of the ball. He saw it all come to fruition Saturday as Sandwich dismantled the No. 1-seeded Dyett 54-6.

“After playing club football, I wasn’t even going to play football my senior year just because of how much it crushed me,” Anderson said. “Having to go 0-9 every single year, having losing records when I younger, dealing with a lot of malarkey; I was just going to focus on powerlifting.”

Anderson could not be happier with his decision, as it has led to some lifelong memories.

On the way back from the city Saturday, the Sandwich bus was led back into town by a convoy of police and fire vehicles, blaring their horns as members of the community cheered from along Route 34.

“I got to look into some of the guy’s eyes and say, ‘this is really happening right now,” Anderson remembered about the trip home.

One of the guys Anderson locked eyes with was Harley Perry, a senior offensive and defensive lineman.

“We have a great bond in this team,” Perry said. “It felt unreal. We haven’t had a moment like this since I’ve been here. It was awesome having the whole town supporting us.”

Perry started playing football in the second grade when he lived in Plano. In the fourth grade, his family moved to Sandwich, and since then he has bled orange and black.

“All my life this has been my main sport,” Perry said. “Football’s my passion.”

Perry was one of just four players from last years’ JV schedule to stick with the program in his class. As a result, he has become the ultimate workhorse.

According to Cassie, Perry has yet to miss a snap on the offensive line and has played at least 90% of the defensive snaps.

“I just do whatever I have to do to help the team win,” Perry said. “I’m just ready to go and give us our best chance.”

Perry and this group have been through so much. Something deep down always told him those hardships would eventually pay off.

Boy, has he been right.

“I knew this year we would do something special like this,” Perry said.

All eyes will be on West Chicago on Friday as the Indians travel to take on Wheaton Academy in the lone IHSA playoff game on the docket.

“I feel like we’re great under pressure,” Perry said. “At the start of the season we had a lot of pressure on us, but we took that pressure and we’ve performed.”

Just two players entered the season with any amount of varsity experience. Now, this group of seniors spearheaded by Anderson and Perry, can leave their mark.

“I always say each squad is built upon the efforts of the previous,” Cassie said. “What a legacy these seniors get to leave behind.”