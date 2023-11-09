IHSA Class 6A Playoffs: Cary-Grove vs. Geneva preview capsule

Class 6A Playoffs

No. 7 Geneva (9-2) at No. 3 Cary-Grove (9-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

About the Vikings: Geneva has cruised through the first two rounds, outscoring Senn and Lake Forest a combined 92-15. … Senior QB Nate Stempowski has competed 107-of-184 passes for 1,335 yards and 17 touchdowns, while WR Finn Weppner (26 catches, 344 yards) has made the most of his opportunity with Talyn Taylor’s status unknown for this weekend regarding his injury. … RBs Troy Velez and Michael Rumoro are a strong 1-2 punch for Geneva in the rushing attack. Meanwhile, the Vikings’ defense is headlined by LB Tommy Diamond (56 tackles) and DB Charlie Winterhalter (83 tackles) and DL Rocco DiLeonardi (38 tackles, 3 sacks).

About the Trojans: C-G beat Highland Park 49-29 last week to reach the quarterfinals for the 15th time in 19 years. … C-G is 59-24 in its playoff history and is 14-1 in its last 15 playoff games with two state titles in that stretch. The Trojans won Class 6A titles in 2018 and 2021. … FB Logan Abrams is third in the area with 1,251 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. RB Andrew Prio has run for 1,044 yards and averages 15.6 yards per carry. … The Trojans don’t throw often, but are extremely effective when they do. QB Peyton Seaburg has completed 13-of-21 passes for 305 yards and nine touchdowns.

Up next: The winner advances to the semifinal against the winner between No. 4 Belvidere North (9-2) at No. 1 Lake Zurich (10-1).

FND pick: Cary-Grove.

• Jake Bartelson contributed to this report.