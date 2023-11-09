FND Team of the Week MVP: Lincoln-Way West running back Joey Campagna

Lincoln-Way West senior running back Joey Campagna was unstoppable in Saturday’s Class 7A second-round game.

Campagna rushed for 291 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries in the Warriors’ 43-19 win over Collinsville.

Campagna was voted the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for his efforts. The Team of the Week is sponsored by SGKR Injury Attorneys.

Lincoln-Way West (9-2) will host Downers Grove North (9-2) in a quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Campagna answered a few questions from Herald-News sports reporter Steve Millar.

It was another huge performance for you in Collinsville. How were you able to go down there and have so much success?

Campagna: We were trying to get them to unload the box with some passes, and once we were able to do that, we just ran the ball on them. That was the game plan and it worked.

Your two losses this year are away from home, and last week you told me you guys have struggled a bit with preparing for road games. How did you handle the long trip to Collinsville so well?

Campagna: I think everyone just realized it was a playoff game, and everyone was dialed in. We had business to do, and we just got it done.

What did you do to kill time on that bus ride?

Campagna: I had music going the whole time. I tried to sleep in the morning during the first part of it, but I couldn’t really sleep, so I just listened to a bunch of random music.

How fun is it to still be playing and to get the chance to host a quarterfinal?

Campagna: It feels great. It means a lot to us that we can get another playoff home game back to West, and we’re all really excited about it.

What has been the biggest difference this year after last year’s team missed the playoffs?

Campagna: I think it’s definitely the bond everybody has. We’re all friends. We get breakfast together sometimes. We all get along. Last year, we had a good bond, too, but not as good as this year.

You wanted all of your offensive linemen with you in your picture with the Team of the Week MVP belt. How much do those guys help you?

Campagna: They make it so easy. The holes are unreal every game, every play really. There’s always a huge hole and I just have to hit it hard. Those guys are all great kids.

What is your favorite movie?

Campagna: “Grown-ups.” It’s just a movie that I’ve watched my whole life, and it’s just a funny movie. It’s a good watch.

You’re stranded on a deserted island and can have an endless supply of one food. What do you pick?

Campagna: I’ve got to go with chicken – grilled chicken.